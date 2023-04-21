It doesn’t get much more efficient than what fans saw from Defiance baseball’s Aidan Kiessling on the mound Friday as the senior carved up a Kenton lineup to throw the first no-hitter of his varsity career and give the Bulldogs a 5-1 win at home.
It was a game that saw Kiessling throw just 78 pitches, strikeout 14 and last just over an hour and 15 minutes on a gloomy, rainy day from Defiance High School.
“It feels really good, everything keeps working in practice and I think that's where it all starts,” Kiessling said of the no-no. “I work every day on my offspeed stuff and I think that’s what has helped me keep hitters off-balance.”
That offspeed stuff was the key for Kiessling and why he was able to strike out 14 but only throw 77 pitches. His curveball and changeup were moving all over the strike zone, making those pitches almost unhittable for the Wildcat hitters.
“His changeup looks like a curveball because most changeups, they run away from the left handed hitter and into the right handed hitter but his is just the opposite, which is weird," Defiance head coach Tom Held said of Kiessling’s offspeed stuff. “It doesn’t have the spin of a breaking ball though so it fools so many hitters.”
“He understands the game. He’s a pitcher. He knows how to pitch and he knows what he needs to do,” Tom Held added. “Some other guys just kind of throw the ball and they have talent and they can all learn to pitch like he does because he’s just a student on the mound.”
But his fastball was working too and it helped him get ahead of hitters and pair it with the breaking stuff that the Kenton batters were wary of all game.
“It’s really nice because when the hitters are sitting offspeed, you can just throw a fastball by them and then if you want to get ahead in the count, you can spot a fastball and I think that’s what helped me today,” Kiessling said. “I lived on the outside corner a lot today and that really helped me have success today.”
The one run of the game for Kenton came in the top of the fourth inning where Kiessling allowed the only two baserunners of the game for the Wildcats. After he struck out the first two batters to begin the inning, Grady Baum worked a walk and then Kyle Thrush deposited one into left field that should have been caught, but got by the left fielder to score the run.
That made it a 2-1 game headed to the bottom of the fourth as Kenton pitcher Trevor Robinson, who went all six innings for the Wildcats and struck out seven, had been pitching well too. But Defiance was able to scratch across a run in the first on a Jackson Walter one-out triple and a grounder to short by Bradyn Shaw that ended in an error.
“It was good to see that because that was something that Jackson did for us last summer, he had some pop in his bat and hit two or three home runs,” Held said of Walter. “He’s in a tough situation because he sits in that two-hole behind David Jimenez who has been on base a lot. So He’s got to be patient and let him run but that was one time that he could be a free swinger.”
The second run came in the third inning for the Bulldogs with two outs as after Garrett Rodenberger was able to lead off with a single, steal second and advance to third on a ground ball, Shaw roped a two-out single down the third base line that ricocheted high off the third base bag for his second RBI. He was thrown out trying to advance to second on the play to end the inning.
But, after the run for Kenton in the fourth, Defiance now headed into the bottom of the inning and despite a masterful pitching performance from Kiessling, the Bulldogs only held a one run lead.
That changed quickly as Kiessling led off the DHS half with a walk, stole second and then was bunted to third via a bunt single from Gavino Gomez. Tyler Frederick notched one of his two singles on the day to score Kiessling, Torin Long grounded out but drove in Gomez and Rodenberger notched his second single of the day in the nine-spot to score Frederick with two outs.
It gave the Bulldogs and Kiessling the cushion they needed to close the game out strong.
“We’ve been looking for that out of the bottom of the order and we’ve rotated about five or six guys all season long,” Held said. “Torin Long had two or three good days back to back at the plate and Garrett had one tonight. He was really good for us last summer. He just came out of the gate a little slow but it looks like he might be starting to see the ball better.”
That was all she wrote after that mini Defiance offensive outburst as only one batter reached base for either team in the last three innings and the Bulldogs raced to their seventh-straight win and a win that puts them at 12-1 overall and 5-1 inside the Western Buckeye League.
Defiance will travel to Wauseon on Saturday for a quick non-league turnaround against the Indians, weather permitting. First pitch is set for noon.
Kenton 000 100 0 - 1 0 1
Defiance 101 300 x - 5 6 0
Records: Defiance 12-1, 5-1 WBL; Kenton 6-6, 3-3 WBL
Winning pitcher: Aiden Kiessling (7 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Trevor Robinson (6 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Kenton) - 0 hits. (Defiance) - Jackson Walter triple; Garrett Rodenberger 2 singles, Bradyn Shaw 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 2 singles.
