VAN WERT — Defiance senior Aidan Kiessling led the way both at the plate and on the mound as the No. 3 Bulldogs dispatched Van Wert 11-0 in six innings to move to 3-1 in the Western Buckeye League during baseball action on Friday evening.
Kiessling moved to 2-1 on the bump this season, scattering four singles off Cougar bats on an efficient 88 pitches while striking out seven with one walk for Defiance (8-1).
With inconsistency at times at the plate, Defiance put together back-to-back double-digit scoring totals following Tuesday’s 11-3 win over St. Marys, thanks to a quick start.
Defiance laced singles on three of its first four at-bats while a wild pitch and throwing error resulted in the first two Bulldog runs in the first inning. Another error by the Cougars (6-4, 1-2 WBL) resulted in both Kiessling and Gavino Gomez coming around to score to make it a 4-0 ballgame before an RBI single from senior Christian Commisso capped the early five-run outburst.
Outside of a Luke Wessell single in the second inning, Kiessling retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced before a two-out walk in the fourth.
“Aidan Kiessling had another quality outing tonight, he got ahead of hitters all night,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “Getting five in the first inning really allowed him to attack their hitters.”
Instead of fielding miscues producing runs, the Bulldogs did it the old-fashioned way in the top of the fourth, sparked by a leadoff double from senior David Jimenez. Kiessling ripped a two-run single to right field, followed by an RBI knock from Gomez.
A leadoff error allowed Jackson Walter to reach and steal second before coming around on a Kiessling hit and double-steal. Tyler Frederick capped the scoring and set up the run-rule victory with a two-run double to center field that made it an 11-0 ballgame.
“We had a lot of quality bats tonight, our No. 1 through 6 hitters were really good,” noted Held. “Early in the year we were struggling in that five-six spot but Gavino and Tyler have been hot lately. Our ability to get on base and put pressure on (Van Wert) on the bases was the difference in the game.”
Kiessling finished with four base hits while stealing three bases and scoring three runs. The senior’s three swipes were part of a busy day on the basepaths as Defiance stole a dozen bases, including three each from Walter and Gomez.
Defiance will return to action on its home field Saturday at 12:15 p.m. against Eaton as part of a four-game Prep Baseball Report Classic slate at DHS beginning at 10 a.m.
Defiance 500 303 — 11 11 0
Van Wert 000 000 — 0 4 3
Records: Defiance 8-1 (3-1 WBL), Van Wert 6-4 (1-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Aidan Kiessling (6 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Samuel Houg (4 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kaden Shaffer.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Aidan Kiessling 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 3 steals; David Jimenez single, double, 2 runs; Tyler Frederick double, 4 RBIs; Gavino Gomez 2 runs, 3 steals; Jackson Walter 2 runs, 3 steals. (Van Wert) — Damon McCracken 2 singles.
