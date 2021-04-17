HICKSVILLE — Maverik Keesbury held Continental to three hits in five frames, fanning eight Pirates in a 12-2 win.

Jackson Bergman had three hits and three steals for the Aces while Keesbury also swiped three bags.

Continental 001 10 — 2 3 2

Hicksville 311 34 — 12 11 2

Records: Hicksville 2-8, Continental 1-8.

Winning pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: Ethan Sullivan (2 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Andrew Hoeffel.

Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Jackson Bergman 3 singles, 3 steals; Nic Congleton 2 singles; Brandon Thornburg 2 singles; Aiden Champion 2 singles; Maverik Keesbury 3 steals.

Ayersville 11, Edon 0

AYERSVILLE — Weston McGuire hit a grand slam for Ayersville while Blake Hauenstein earned his first varsity win for the Pilots in an 11-0 blanking of Edon.

Hauenstein struck out eight over five frames, allowing just two hits and a walk for the Pilots. Caden Craft and Brayden Amoroso each added a pair of base knocks.

Edon 000 00 — 0 2 2

Ayersville 326 0x — 11 10 1

Records: Ayersville 8-5, Edon 1-11.

Winning pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (3 innings, 11 runs, 7 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Chris Joice.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Caden Craft 2 singles; Brayden Amoroso 2 singles; Weston McGuire home run, 4 RBIs; Abe Delano 3 RBIs.

Tol. Christian 4, Fairview 2

TOLEDO — Max Donawa struck out 10 Apaches for Toledo Christian as the Eagles downed Fairview 4-2.

Cade Ripke ripped three singles in the loss for Fairview while Nathaniel Adkins and Austin Bostater each doubled.

Fairview 001 001 0 — 2 6 0

Tol. Christian 100 210 x — 4 6 1

Records: Fairview 4-6.

Winning pitcher: Max Donawa (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: Brady Karzynow (4 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ronnie Adkins.

Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Cade Ripke 3 singles; Nathaniel Adkins double; Austin Bostater double. (Toledo Christian) — Lukas Donawa 2 singles; Daniel Kuhn 2 singles; Malachi Beyer double.

Antwerp 9, Montpelier 1

MONTPELIER — After Montpelier closed the gap to 2-1, the Archers tallied two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull away for a 9-1 win over Montpelier.

Austin Lichty, Carson Altimus and Luke Krouse all had three hits for the Archers.

Antwerp 100 012 5 — 9 12 0

Montpelier 000 010 0 — 1 5 3

Records: Antwerp 8-1, Montpelier 9-2.

Winning pitcher: Hunter Sproles (5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 6 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Parker Moore.

Losing pitcher: Jaxon Richnond (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Easten Richmond, Gavin Wurm, Landon Fackler.

Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Carson Altimus 2 singles, double; Luke Krouse 2 singles, double; Austin Lichty 2 singles, double; Hunter Sproles double; Parker Moore double. (Montpelier) — Collin Crisenbery 2 singles, Tylor Yahraus 2 singles.

Napoleon 6, Northview 3

NAPOLEON – After a pair of tough losses earlier in the week in the NLL, Napoleon bounced back with a 6-3 win over visiting Northview.

Jarrett Gerdeman went the distance on the hill, scattering nine hits.

Kaleb Woods hit two doubles and a triple to carry the Napoleon offense. The Wildcats turned four double plays in the win.

Northview 021 000 0 — 3 9 2

Napoleon 031 011 x — 6 8 1

Record: Napoleon 5-5 (1-2 NLL).

Winning pitcher: Jarrett Gerdeman (7 innings, 9 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Zimmerman (6 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts).

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Kaleb Woods 2 doubles, triple; Jarrett Gerdeman 2 singles.

Evergreen 6, Hilltop 5

WEST UNITY – Evergreen rallied with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to post a 6-5 win at Hilltop.

Ashton Sayers hit a double and drove in two runs for Evergreen. Nick Smithmyer also drove in two runs for the Vikings.

Connor Schlosser hit a home run for Hilltop.

Evergreen 003 003 0 — 6 13 2

Hilltop 001 220 0 — 5 10 1

Records: Evergreen 6-4, Hilltop 3-8.

Winning pitcher: Brock Hudik (2.1 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Hunter Vaculik, RJ Shunck.

Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (5.2 innings, 13 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts). Other: Connor Schlosser.

Leading hitters: (Evergreen) – Ashton Sayers double, 2 RBIs; RJ Shunck 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Nick Smithmyer 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Hilltop) – Connor Schlosser single, home run, 2 RBIs; Wade Wagner 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Isaac Baumgartner 3 singles.

Holgate 10, Delta 9

HOLGATE — Holgate rallied from three runs down through 5.5 innings with three tallies in the sixth and a 10-9 win over Delta.

Gavyn Kupfersmith had a pair of hits and drove in a pair for the Tigers, who trailed 7-0 entering the bottom of the second inning.

Hunter Hamilton had three hits for Delta.

Delta 070 010 1 — 9 10 4

Holgate 050 023 x — 10 12 2

Records: Holgate 5-6, Delta 2-7.

Winning pitcher: Joey Kelly.

Losing pitcher: Hunter Hamilton.

Leading hitters: (Delta) — Hunter Hamilton 3 singles; Chase Stickley single, double, 3 RBIs. (Holgate) — Gavyn Kupfersmith 2 singles.

Paulding 2, N. Central 1

PAULDING — Reid Johanns struck out seven in a complete-game victory for Paulding as the Panthers edged North Central 2-1.

Hunter Kauser had a single and double for the Panthers while Andrew Adams laced a pair of singles.

Ben Pettit and Zach Hayes each had a two-bagger for NC.

North Central 001 000 0 — 1 7 1

Paulding 000 010 1 — 2 6 0

Records: Paulding 7-4, North Central 7-4.

Winning pitcher: Reid Johanns (7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Zach Hayes (6.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (North Central) — Ben Pettit single, double; Zach Hayes double. (Paulding) — Hunter Kauser single, double; Andrew Adams 2 singles.

Pettisville 8, MVCD 2

PETTISVILLE — Pettisville plated five first-inning runs to roll past Maumee Valley Country Day 8-2.

Josh Norr struck out nine in a complete-game win for the Blackbirds while driving in three runs at the dish.

MVCD 000 110 0 — 2 6 6

Pettisville 500 201 x — 8 5 0

Records: Pettisville 7-2.

Winning pitcher: Josh Norr (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Losing pitcher: D. Knorek (3.1 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (MVCD) — Brisette single, double. (Pettisville) — Josh Norr 3 RBIs.

O-G 2, St. Marys 1

ST. MARYS — Ottawa-Glandorf stayed unbeaten in the WBL, edging St. Marys 2-1.

Jaxon Buddelmeyer allowed just four hits and struck out six for the Titans while Landon Jordan doubled in the win.

O-G 002 000 0 — 2 3 0

St. Marys 000 100 0 — 1 4 1

Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 9-4 (4-0 WBL), St. Marys 7-5 (1-3 WBL).

Winning pitcher: Jaxon Buddelmeyer (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Braedan Trogdlon.

Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Landon Jordan double.

