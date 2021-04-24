Defiance pitcher Jayden Jerger made two early runs stand up as the host Bulldogs held off visiting Elida 2-1 in a WBL baseball battle.
The win, coupled with an Ottawa-Glandorf loss to Van Wert Friday, moves Defiance into sole possession of first place of the league.
When he needed to be, Jerger was in control. After getting out of a pair two-on situations in the fourth and fifth innings, he closed the game out strong. He sent down six of the final seven in order, allowing just a two-out walk in the seventh. For the game, he scattered five hits, walked two and fanned eight.
Jerger showed some strength by hitting 89 on the radar gun.
“He’s pitched well for us all year,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “He has a big-time arm and is only a junior. He’s got a good change-up. He’s got a good curveball too, he just has to learn to use it as a strikeout pitch.”
Defiance was able to work some magic with two out in the first to produce a run. Camden Roth singled up the middle, stole second and scored when Jacob Howard got enough of a pitch to just send it into the outfield for a single.
They added a run in the second when Wade Liffick reached on an infield pop-up nobody for Elida called to take, moved to second on a bunt and advanced to third on a single by Jerger. When the throw from the outfield went to the plate, Jerger moved to second. Kam’Ron Rivera stepped up and delivered a single through the left side to score Liffick and extend the lead to 2-0.
“Kam’Ron Rivera got a big hit for us,” said Held.
With runners at second and third, Defiance could not tack on more runs when a pop-up and flyout ended the frame.
Elida came back with a run in the top of the third. Brady Kirk opened the inning with a double down the right field line, then moved up on a wild pitch and passed ball. Taylor Nunez, who walked after the double, was doubled off second when a line shot up the middle was gloved by Bradyn Shaw, who then ran to the bag at second to also nab the runner.
“Our pitching and defense has been good all year,” admitted Held.
Defiance had two opportunities for runs in the late innings. Shaw reached on an error on an infield pop-up in the fifth, and stole second. After two fly balls, Howard bunted his way on base to put runners on the corners, but a fly ball to right ended the threat.
Liffick opened the sixth with a triple, and even after Defiance loaded the bases with two outs, they could not push across an insurance run.
“We had some opportunities top break it open,” stated the Defiance coach. “We just couldn’t. Credit their defense.”
Howard and Liffick each led the Defiance offense with a pair of hits.
With the PBR Classic games on Saturday cancelled, Defiance (10-3, 5-0) will be back in action on Monday when they host Fairview.
Elida 001 000 0 – 1 5 3
Defiance 110 000 x – 2 7 0
Records: Defiance 10-3 (5-0 WBL), Elida 9-5 (1-3 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Hayes Burton (6 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Elida) – Brady Kirk double. (Defiance) – Wade Liffick single, triple; Jacob Howard 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.