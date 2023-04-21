EDON — Hicksville scored in five of seven innings to defeat Edon 7-4.
Brody Balser and Parker Bassett each had a single and double to lead a 13-hit effort from the Aces while Garrett Skiles laced a pair of doubles for the Bombers.
Hicksville 120 121 0 — 7 13 5
Edon 100 020 1 — 4 5 5
Records: Hicksville 6-7, Edon 5-9.
Winning pitcher: Austin Sanders (7 innings, 4 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wade Parrish (5 innings, 6 runs, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Chris Joice, Max Radabaugh.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Brody Balser single, double; Parker Bassett single, double; Maverik Keesbury 2 singles, 2 runs; David Taylor 2 singles; Bronson Graber 2 singles. (Edon) — Garrett Skiles 2 doubles; Carter Steinke 2 runs; Carter Kiess 2 RBIs.
Ayersville 17, Stryker 7
AYERSVILLE — Junior Lucas Fishpaw earned his first varsity win with 4.1 innings on the bump in Ayersville’s 17-7 five-inning win over Stryker.
Blake Hauenstein had four hits, including a double and home run, for the Pilots while Weston McGuire added a round-tripper.
Stryker 001 33 — 7 3 6
Ayersville 623 06 — 17 11 3
Records: Ayersville 5-5-1, Stryker 2-9.
Winning pitcher: Lucas Fishpaw (4.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 10 walks). Other: Weston McGuire.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Myers (3 innings, 11 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Gavin Labo.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) — 3 singles. (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein 2 singles, triple, home run, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Weston McGuire single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Lucas Fishpaw double, 2 runs; Abe DeLano double; Ryne Maag 3 runs; Trenton Florence 2 runs.
Bryan 11, Delta 0
BRYAN — A trio of Bryan pitchers held Delta to one hit as the Bears earned an 11-0 NWOAL victory.
Landon Bassett struck out six in three innings to earn the win for Bryan while Lazarus Lane tripled.
Delta 000 00 — 0 1 0
Bryan 162 2x — 11 11 3
Records: Bryan 6-6 (2-2 NWOAL), Delta 2-11 (0-5 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Landon Bassett (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Noah Huard, Jase Kepler.
Losing pitcher: Bradyn Ruffer (4 innings, 11 runs, 10 earned, 11 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Brody Waugh double. (Bryan) — Carter Dominique single, double; Lazarus Lane triple, 2 runs; Cole Uran double; Dylan Dominique 2 runs; Jase Kepler 2 steals; Cade Carlin 2 RBIs.
Kalida 12, Spencerville 2
KALIDA — Jaden Smith earned his first varsity victory for Kalida in the Wildcats’ 12-2 rout of Spencerville.
Smith struck out four in three innings of work for the Wildcats while Collin Hoffman was 3-for-3 at the plate, including a double, with three RBIs.
Spencerville 010 10 — 2 3 1
Kalida 240 33 — 12 11 1
Records: Kalida 9-3, Spencerville 0-14.
Winning pitcher: Jaden Smith (3 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Dylan Bendele.
Losing pitcher: Aidan Graham (3 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Gavin Schwartz.
Leading hitters: (Spencerville) — Carter Ringwald 2 singles. (Kalida) — Colin Hoffman 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Drew Buss 2 singles; Jaden Smith double, 2 RBIs; Bubba Smith double; Dylan Bendele double.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.