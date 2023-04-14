Hicksville 15, Continental 5
HICKSVILLE — After Continental drew within 6-5 in the middle of the fifth inning, Hicksville exploded for eight runs in the frame en route to a 15-5 run-rule victory.
Austin Sanders racked up three hits and three RBIs, including a double, for the Aces while Maverik Keesbury connected on a triple.
Alex Heidenescher and Rhettik Bowers each had a double for the Pirates.
Continental 130 010 - 5 7 3
Hicksville 222 081 - 15 11 3
Records: Hicksville 3-5, Continental 1-7.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Pollick (4 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Bronson Graber.
Losing pitcher: Rhettik Bowers (4.1 innings, 11 runs, 7 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Quinn Tegenkamp.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Alex Heidenescher single, double; Rhettik Bowers double; Sam Newsome 2 runs. (Hicksville) - Austin Sanders 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 steals; Maverik Keesbury triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Parker Bassett double, 2 RBIs; Bronson Graber 2 RBIs; David Taylor 2 RBIs; Aaron Klima 2 runs; Brody Balser 2 runs.
Archbold 7, Fairview 2
SHERWOOD — Zach Short struck out eight in a complete-game win for Archbold as the Streaks topped Fairview, 7-2.
Stephen Diller homered, driving in three runs for the Bluestreaks. Josiah Gomez laced three base hits while Jayden Seiler ripped a triple.
Jackson Grine connected on a solo home run for Fairview.
Archbold 013 120 0 - 7 11 3
Fairview 000 200 0 - 2 5 2
Records: Archbold 5-4, Fairview 5-6.
Winning pitcher: Zach Short (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Cole Mack (4 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Abram Shininger, Jude Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Josiah Gomez 3 singles; Jayden Seiler single, triple; Mason Siegel 2 singles; Stephen Diller home run, 3 RBIs; Carson Dominique double; Krayton Kern 2 runs. (Fairview) - Jackson Grine single, home run; Breaven Williams single, double.
Wayne Trace 7, Kalida 6
KALIDA — Wayne Trace connected on six extra-base hits and out-slugged host Kalida, 7-6.
Tyler Davis homered for the Raiders while Cale Winans ripped a pair of doubles and Cooper Wenzlick tripled.
Dylan Bendele connected for a round-tripper for Kalida while Carson and Evan Klausing both had two base hits.
W. Trace 110 100 4 - 7 8 1
Kalida 000 002 4 - 6 10 2
Records: Wayne Trace 8-1, Kalida 7-2.
Winning pitcher: Tucker Antoine (6.1 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Evan Crosby, Cale Winans.
Losing pitcher: Drew Buss (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jaden Smith.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tyler Davis single, home run; Cale Winans 2 doubles; Cooper Wenzlick triple, 2 RBIs; Kyle Slade double; Tucker Antoine double. (Kalida) - Carson Klausing single, double, 2 RBIs; Evan Klausing 2 singles; Jaden Smith 2 singles; Dylan Bendele home run, 2 RBIs; Drew Buss 2 runs.
North Central 5, Paulding 3
PAULDING — A 3-0 lead in one inning for North Central stood up as the Eagles earned a 5-3 road win over Paulding.
Johnny Hicks had two singles and a double in the win for North Central while Ben Pettit allowed three unearned runs in six innings of work.
Kane Jones laced a pair of base hits for the Panthers while striking out eight in five frames.
N. Central 200 100 1 - 5 8 2
Paulding 000 030 0 - 3 4 3
Records: North Central 6-2, Paulding 5-7.
Winning pitcher: Ben Pettit (6 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Connor Gendron.
Losing pitcher: Kane Jones (5 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Peyton Adams.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Johnny Hicks 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Kenneth Smeltzer 2 singles; Connor Gendron 2 runs. (Paulding) - Kane Jones 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 13, Ottoville 3
ANTWERP — Antwerp’s Reid Lichty mowed down 14 Ottoville batters via strikeout in the Archers’ 13-3 home victory.
Lichty scattered three runs on three hits for the Archers, which have won two of three since a six-game losing streak. Ethan Lichty roped four hits, including a double, to help the Antwerp cause while Eli Reinhart ripped two doubles.
Ottoville 003 000 - 3 3 4
Antwerp 024 124 - 13 12 0
Records: Antwerp 3-7, Ottoville 1-7.
Winning pitcher: Reid Lichty (6 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Keaton Schnipke (4 innings, 9 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Jace Langhals double. (Antwerp) - Ethan Lichty 3 singles, double, 3 runs; Eli Reinhart single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Reid Lichty 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 steals; Carson Altimus 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Aiden Lichty 2 RBIs; Parker Moore 3 steals, 3 runs.
Bryan 8, Montpelier 6
MONTPELIER — Bryan surged ahead with five runs in the sixth inning to defeat host Montpelier, 8-6.
Joe Watson ripped a pair of doubles in the win for the Golden Bears, which trailed 5-3 through five innings. Cole Uran added two base knocks.
Jaxon Richmond and Grant Girrell each had three hits in the setback for the Locos.
Bryan 102 005 0 - 8 10 1
Montpelier 030 200 1 - 6 12 2
Records: Bryan 5-4, Montpelier 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Ayden Pelz (3.2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Landon Shilling.
Losing pitcher: Easton Richmond (7 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Jaxon Richmond single, 2 doubles; Grant Girrell 3 singles; Easton Richmond 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jaxon Stahler 2 singles; Hayden Sharps double, 2 runs.
Miller City 7, Bluffton 4
MILLER CITY — Miller City strung together 10 base hits and held off Bluffton for a 7-4 win.
CJ Lehman tallied three of those knocks while Brendan Barlage and Conner Hermiller each doubled.
Bluffton 000 040 0 - 4 9 3
Miller City 101 212 x - 7 10 1
Records: Miller City 6-6, Bluffton 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Andrew Weis (7 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Fredritz (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Bluffton) - Wright 2 singles; Granger 2 singles; Anderson 2 singles; Bogart double. (Miller City) - 3 singles; Tommy Weis 2 singles; Brendan Barlage double; Conner Hermiller double.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.