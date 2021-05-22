A month ago, Fairview was in the midst of a stretch of four losses in six games and a 5-9 start to a season plagued by errors and losses to tough opponents.
Fast forward a month and nobody wants to be playing the Apaches.
Fairview overcame a 3-0 deficit after one inning against the Division III Defiance District’s top seed in Tinora by holding the Rams scoreless over the final six frames and scoring four in the final two innings to stun the hosts, 6-3.
The win propels Fairview (15-10) to Division III district action on Thursday at Defiance High School against Archbold in a 4 p.m. district semifinal.
“(There’s not a lot of words), but a lot of emotions, that’s for sure,” said Fairview skipper Andy Singer. “Things are going better and our pitchers are doing a great job. Caleb (Frank) pulled it back and said let’s go and we rode his back and said let’s make it happen. I’m so proud of him, the way he battled.”
Frank, no stranger to big moments during the Apaches’ football tournament runs the last few seasons, struck out eight Rams in seven frames, walking just two and scattering seven hits following the first-frame uprising from Tinora (23-5, No. 10 Division III OHSBCA).
Fairview picked up a pair of runs in the third inning to chip away at Tinora’s early advantage and cut the deficit to 3-2.
After trading goose-eggs over the next two frames, the Apaches struck in the sixth on a grounder from nine-hole hitter Austin Lashaway that took a high bounce through the infield and scored a pair of runs to put Fairview on top in the sixth.
On a line-out to short, a potential inning-ending double-play to tag out a baserunner at first was off line and allowed Lashaway to score to make it a 5-3 ballgame.
In the seventh, slugger Jackson Grine poked a two-strike, two-out pitch into shallow right field to score an insurance run. Frank came on to close out the game, issued a leadoff walk then retired three straight Rams to seal the contest.
“We left a lot of guys in scoring position throughout the game and I told the guys, keep putting yourselves in those positions and some time, we’re going to get that hit that’s going to score those runs. Across the board, especially the bottom of the order, came through and did some great things.”
Grime led the Apaches with three singles while Frank added a pair of base knocks.
Nolan Schafer and Christian Commisso each had two singles in the loss for Tinora.
Fairview 002 003 1 — 6 11 1
Tinora 300 000 0 — 3 7 3
Records: Fairview 15-10, Tinora 23-5.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Frank (7 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (6 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jayden Bergman.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Jackson Grine 3 singles; Caleb Frank 2 singles. (Tinora) — Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Christian Commisso 2 singles.
