ELIDA – Elida broke a 2-all tie with runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings as the Bulldogs beat Ottoville 4-2 on Friday.

Hayes Burton had a hit and drove in two runs to lead Elida. He also pitched the last inning and a third to pick up the save.

Jack Langhals doubled and drove in a run for the Big Green.

Ottoville 001 100 0 – 2 9 1

Elida 002 011 x – 4 5 5

Records: Elida 3-0, Ottoville 3-1.

Winning pitcher: Noah Bowman (5.2 innings, 8 hit, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts). Other: Hayes Burton.

Losing pitcher: Schlagbaum (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Ryan Suever.

Leading hitters: (Ottoville) – Jack Langhals double; Thorbahn 2 singles. (Elida) – Hayes Burton 2 RBIs; Brayden Lybarger single, double.

Edon 12, Hilltop 2

EDON – The host Bombers took the lead with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, then ended the game early with eight runs in the sixth as Edon defeated Hilltop 12-2 in a BBC contest on Friday.

Garrett Skiles led the Edon offensive attack with a hit and two runs batted in.

Cole Vasquez fanned 13 in six innings of work to get the win.

Hilltop 020 000 – 2 6 9

Edon 020 118 – 12 5 1

Records: Edon 2-1 (1-1 BBC), Hilltop 1-2 (1-1 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (6 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 13 strikeouts).

Losing pitcher: Chase Whitman (4.2 innings, 1 hit, 4 runs, 1 earned, 7 walks, 4 strikeouts). Other: Connor Schlosser.

Leading hitters: (Edon) – Caden Nester double; Garrett Skiles 2 RBIs.

