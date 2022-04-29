An eight-run sixth for Defiance baseball put a crooked number up in what otherwise was pitchers duel in a 10-0 win over Lima Bath Friday.
The win put the top-ranked Bulldogs at 16-0 (7-0 WBL) and gives them at least a share of their 27th Western Buckeye League title.
“We told the guys coming in that we needed to take care of business today so we could start preparing for the tournament,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said. “We have a really backloaded schedule here coming up so hopefully that helps gets us ready.”
The Bulldogs always knew coming in that runs were going to be hard to come by against junior southpaw Blaine Albright. Albright is committed to pitch at Ohio State and Held and company knew that his fastball was his best pitch.
As a result, the Bulldogs opted to go small ball with runners on first and second and no outs in the first inning. Three-hole hitter Bradyn Shaw squared up to bunt, popping it up to the charging first baseman, who doubled up Jiminez at first base.
“We knew the type of pitcher we were facing coming in so we tried to play a little small-ball which is something we haven’t done all year,” Held said. “We had a couple of bunt that we just couldn’t get down.”
Jayden Jerger was on the mound for Defiance, starting in just his second game of the season after seeing limited action throughout the season due to injury. He was stellar in six innings of work, allowing no runs on six hits, no walks and eight strikeouts.
“It’s not me, it was more my team behind me, they made some nice plays, but today’s my second full game back so I really wanted to go out there and perform well,” Jerger said. “We know that Blaine Albright is supposed to go to Ohio State so that was also motivation as well.”
“Jayden pitched really well tonight. I thought his changeup was really good and he was able to locate his fastball well,” Held said.
Albright no-hit the Bulldogs through the first two innings, but that didn’t stop Defiance from putting a run on the board in the second.
Jerger walked to begin the inning and then with one out Gavino Gomez reached on an error to push Jerger to second. Two wild pitches later, and Jerger was across home plate, giving Defiance their first run without logging a hit.
Albright had trouble locating his offspeed pitches the entire game, and that was something that Held and the Bulldogs were looking to attack coming in.
“We know his (Albright) fastball is his best pitch and that he at times can have trouble locating his fastball so we wanted to take advantage of that,” Held said.
The Bulldogs did that both with aggressive baserunning and the ability to be patient at the plate. Albright walked six batters in five innings of work while giving up just two hits, two runs (none earned) and fanning five.
The Bulldogs got another run on Albright in the fourth thanks to a walk by Aiden Kiessling and a single that got under the glove of the center fielder, allowing pinch runner Kam Ron Rivera to score from third. Rivera scored three times in the game.
Jerger held strong on the mound and as soon as Albright left the game, the Defiance bats came alive in a huge way, as they scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to blow the game wide open and force a run rule in a game that was closer than the scoreboard read.
The Wildcats came very close to bringing the score within one in the fifth with a single into center. But Jacob Howard came up throwing and nailed the runner at the plate in a nice play by Howard and the catcher, Mark Butler, who had to range slightly to his left and then apply the tag.
Defiance.
Gomez led the way at the plate for Defiance grabbing two doubles and a single in the game. Butler was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. David Jiminez also had a triple in the game.
Defiance will try to win an outright WBL title next Tuesday against Celina at home, but first they’ll have a home non-league contest against Tallmadge on Saturday.
Bath 000 000 — 0 6 3
Defiance 010 108 — 10 10 0
Records: Defiance 16-0 (7-0 WBL), Lima Bath 6-9 (4-3 WBL).
Winning Pitcher: Jayden Jerger (6 innings, 6 hits, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Blaine Albright (5 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Jake Harmon, Joel Rasor.
Leading Hitters: (Bath) — Collins 2 singles; Carter Parlapiano triple; Blaine Albright double. (Defiance) — Gavino Gomez 2 doubles, single; Mark Butler triple, single, 2 RBIs; David Jiminez triple; Jacob Howard double, single; Kam Ron Rivera 3 runs.
