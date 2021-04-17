SHAWNEE TWP. — Defiance got a leg up in the Western Buckeye League standings in a road trip to Lima Shawnee on Friday, downing the red-hot Indians 5-2 to move to 4-0 in the brutal WBL field.
Jacob Howard went the distance for the Bulldogs (8-1), shaking off two runs allowed in the first frame to hold Shawnee (10-2, 2-1 WBL) to just three baserunners the rest of the way as the junior lefty moved to 3-0 on the year.
“Howie was a real Bulldog out there and really hit his spots, especially with his change-up,” lauded DHS coach Tom Held of the crafty southpaw. “It was a big-time performance by the junior. The coaching staff was very proud of the guys tonight, they were able to go on the road and get a W against a very good Shawnee team that came in averaging 13 runs a game.”
Another quick start helped the Bulldogs seize control as Howard and Bradyn Shaw each drew walks off Shawnee starter Jarin Bertke. Camden Roth singled to lead the bases and both Howard and Shaw scored on a fielder’s choice and error by the Tribe.
Shawnee countered as standout Logan Maxwell (Texas Christian commit) was hit by a pitch to start the game, stole second and scored on a Sage Ebling RBI single. Keaton Cooper added an RBI base knock to tie things up with one out and following a Jacob Cowan single, the bases were juiced. Howard countered back for the Bulldogs with a strikeout and an infield flyout to shortstop to end the threat.
Defiance retook the lead for good in the third, sparked by a leadoff single from David Jimenez. A steal and bunt single from Howard put runners at the corners and with a Howard steal of second, the Bulldogs were in business. Shaw recorded an RBI groundout before Roth laced an RBI single to left to double the margin at 4-2.
An Ebling single in the fifth was the only Shawnee hit the rest of the way and Roth added an RBI sacrifice fly to score Howard in the seventh for a key insurance run. A Derrick Lyons leadoff single was erased by the second double play of the day from the DHS infield and a flyout to left capped off the fifth straight win for the ‘Dogs.
“We’ve been very good defensively thus far and our infield has been really good all season,” said Held. “Bradyn made a couple plays tonight that you don’t see often in high school baseball. Offensively, our top of the order was really good. Howie, Bradyn and Camden were on base all night long. If we can get the bottom of the order going, it will make us a lot better offensively.”
Roth finished with a game-high three singles while Shaw added a pair of base knocks.
Defiance will travel to Carter Park in Bowling Green Saturday for a noon tilt with Norwalk (8-5) before hosting 9-2 Tinora Monday and Kenton on Tuesday as part of a five-game week.
“We have to continue to work and get better every day,” said Held. “There is plenty of improvement needed to be very good and compete for a league title.”
Defiance 202 000 1 — 5 8 1
Lima Shawnee 200 000 0 — 2 5 3
Records: Defiance 8-1 (4-0 WBL), Lima Shawnee 10-2 (2-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (7 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jarin Bertke (6 innings, 5 runs, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Logan Maxwell.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Camden Roth 3 singles; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Jacob Howard 3 runs. (Lima Shawnee) — Sage Ebling 2 singles.
