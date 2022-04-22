KENTON — Though Defiance’s recent run-scoring surge didn’t continue in Friday’s WBL trek to Kenton, the winning remained for the Bulldogs as the top-ranked team in Division II took over the outright Western Buckeye League lead with a 4-1 win over the Wildcats.
Coupled with Lima Bath’s loss at Ottawa-Glandorf, the Bulldogs (12-0, 5-0 WBL) now are alone atop the WBL standings thanks to a one-hit showing from pitchers Jacob Howard, Aidan Kiessling and Wade Liffick.
After Howard issued three walks in 1.2 innings and allowed Kenton’s lone run, Kiessling came on with the baes loaded in the second inning and two outs and picked up a clutch strikeout to keep the Wildcats at bay.
From there, senior Wade Liffick was dominant, allowing just one hit over the final five innings with nine strikeouts and no walks to secure the victory.
“Wade was fantastic tonight,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “It was probably the best outing of his career. He threw 90 percent fastballs and just challenged their hitters. It just wasn’t Howie’s day today. We were really impressed with AK coming and getting a big strikeout there with the bases loaded. That was the biggest out of the night.”
Defiance scored on a wild pitch and on an RBI single from Gavino Gomez in the first inning and added another in the third with an RBI groundout. Kenton kept the Bulldogs at bay for much of the game, allowing just an RBI single from Bradyn Shaw in the fifth and an RBI double by Howard in the seventh but saw Liffick stifle the Wildcat lineup.
“This was a huge win for us in the league by just surviving,” said Held. “It has always been a challenge down here against Kenton and tonight was no different. It is important to win some tight games because once we get to the tourney, they all will be.”
Defiance will visit Carter Park in Bowling Green on Saturday for a contest against Norwalk before resuming league play Tuesday at Elida.
Defiance 200 010 1 — 4 9 0
Kenton 100 000 0 — 1 1 0
Records: Defiance 12-0 (5-0 WBL), Kenton 0-9 (0-4 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Wade Liffick (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jacob Howard, Aidan Kiessling.
Losing pitcher: Jarron Willoby (3 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Trevor Robinson.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Jacob Howard single, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles; Gavino Gomez 2 singles. (Kenton) — Jarron Willoby single.
