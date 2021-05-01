Bad start, great finish.
Defiance was able to shake off a bad start, allowing three of Celina’s first four batters of the game to score, before the host Bulldogs opened up the offense in an eventual 13-3 WBL win in six innings.
“We needed that,” Defiance coach Tom Held said of the offense breaking out. “This team can hit. It’s baseball, you go through mental lapses. When you have a day, and Bradyn Shaw goy us going with a double early in the game, other guys carry it over.”
Defiance was able to take advantage of a couple Celina miscues to get back in the game. David Jimenez singled to start the second inning, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a groundout by Jayden Jerger. Aidan Kiessling singled once Jimenez worked his way around the bags and was able to score after a pair of Celina errors.
Defiance took the lead with two more runs in the third. Jack Mortier singled up the middle and quickly scored when Bradyn Shaw doubled into the leftfield corner. Shaw moved to third on a sac fly from Camden Roth and scored on a Jimenez groundout.
“Jack (Mortier) is a two-hole type hitter,” said Held. “Early in the year, we put a lot of speed at the top of the order and it just didn’t work out. We decided to go back to Jack. He can hit and bunt.”
Three singles, including a bunt from Dan Hoffman for his first hit of the season, opened the third.
“Dan Huffman has been our energy guy,” stated Held. “he hasn’t had an AB all year. He came in and got a hit and a walk and brings some energy.”
Jerger was out at the plate on a drawn-in infield, but a sac fly and a dropped fly ball led to a pair of runs crossing the plate.
Pinch hitter Mark Butler led the fifth by smacking the first pitch he saw past the 355 foot sign in left for a solo home run.
“He has that ability,” Held said of Butler. “That’s why he’s been the DH half of our games. Maybe this will be something that takes off for Mark. You always want a pinch hitter to take off like that.”
By the time the inning was over, Kiessling and Mortier drove in runs, plus one more run came in on an error.
“It’s his third start and he swings it well,” Held said of Kiessling. “We’ve been mixing guys to see if someone can win a job. He made the most of the opportunity with a couple of knocks.”
Celina got to Jerger earlier to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Quinn Andrew doubled to deep center and moved to third on a grounder back to the pitcher. Dylan Feister singled him home with a hit, then Zach Hirsch hit a home run off the scoreboard to make it 3-0.
Jerger got back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Jerger was able to settle down after the rocky start. He went five innings and allowed four baserunners over the final four innings. None of them advanced past second. Jerger finished with two walks and nine strikeouts, including the final batter he faced with runners at first and second.
“That was impressive today,” Held said of the way Jerger battled back after the rough start. “He hadn’t been hit that hard. Before you knew it, it was 3-0. Celina isn’t known as a good-hitting team, but they hit the ball well early.
“I’m proud of the way Jayden handled that,” added Held. “That was a good answer. We kept our composure and didn’t panic and were able to score some runs.”
Defiance totaled 13 hits, with nine players all getting at least one. Seven batters also drove in a run.
Defiance (12-4), will play host to Sylvania Southview today, then closes WBL action with home games Monday against Kenton and Ottawa-Glandorf.
“Bradyn Shaw will go Monday and Jayden Jerger will go Tuesday,” Held said of setting the rotation.
Celina 300 000 – 3 4 5
Defiance 022 351 – 13 13 1
Records: Celina 6-14 (1-6 WBL), Defiance 12-4 (6-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Simeon Sweeney.
Losing pitcher: Quinn Andrew (4 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Dylan Feister, Blayn Aller.
Leading hitters: (Celina) – Zach Hirsch home run, 2 RBIs; Dylan Feister 2 singles; Quinn Andrew double. (Defiance) – Jack Mortier single, triple, 2 RBIs; Mark Butler home run, RBI; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, RBI; Bradyn Shaw single, double, RBI.
