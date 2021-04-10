After both teams scored two runs in the first, it took until the bottom of the sixth to break the tie as Defiance pushed four runs across to beat visiting St. Marys 6-2 in a WBL contest.
More than anything, Defiance was able to take advantage of some miscues, something they struggled with in the middle innings. After the first out was recorded, both Jack Mortier and Simeon Sweeney were hit by pitches to reach base.
“Our lefties get on top of the plate against the lefthanders,” said Defiance coach Tom Held.
It brought pinch hitter Mark Butler to the plate, who delivered a single to score Mortier. Sweeney moved to third on the throw, and quickly scored when a wild pitch was delivered to Bradyn Shaw at the plate.
“Mark Butler came off the bench and he’s a really good hitter,” explained Held. “He got a big hit for us.”
Drew Kellermyer, who Butler hit for in the ninth spot in the order came back to run once Butler reached base. Kellermyer took third on the wild pitch, then scored when Shaw singled.
Shaw would be forced to second when Jacob Howard was hit by a pitch, stole third and scored when Camden Roth hit a ground ball on the drawn in infield on the left side.
In the top of the seventh, Howard walked Tanner Howell with one out, then got the final two outs on punchouts to preserve the win. The last two strikeouts came after Held went out to the mound and had a quick conversation with the junior hurler.
“I don’t know why, he should be a very confident player,” Held said of his pitcher. “He won eight games for us as a freshman. Sometimes he questions himself. He had struggled some last summer pitcher and I think he’s still overcoming that. He struggled throwing strikes when he played travel ball. He hasn’t gotten over that hump of really believing in himself, because he is a strike thrower.”
Howard finished the game allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
The Roughriders came out swinging early, getting a hard single from Braedan Trogdlon to start the game. He moved to second on a bunt and was there when Joey Caldwell singled between the center and rightfielders. Caldwell took second on a wild pitch and scored what would be the final run for St. Marys when a ball was dropped in the outfield.
Defiance quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first. Shaw walked and Howard singled to put two on. After a fly ball, Dade Robinson stepped up and cleared the bases with a double over the leftfielders head.
“Dade is good hitter,” stated Held. “He’s been drawing a lot of walks. That was a big hit.”
Robinson moved to third and would be stranded there.
Leaving runners on base would be a theme for the next few innings. The Bulldogs left the bases loaded in the second and had a runner thrown out at the plate in the third trying to manufacture a run.
“We really had a couple of blunders, not all the kids fault,” admitted Held. “Both teams had some baserunners, but couldn’t take advantage.”
The Defiance defense was just as good. Robinson threw out a runner trying to stretch a single into a double, plus Howard snagged three comenbackers to the mound to get outs.
Defiance (5-1, 2-0) has Saturday’s game against Olentangy Berlin postponed and will head to Lima Central Catholic on Monday.
St. Marys 200 000 0 – 2 3 1
Defiance 200 004 x – 6 5 1
Records: Defiance 5-1 (2-0 WBL), St. Marys 4-3 (0-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Howard (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Braedan Trogdlon (5.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 6 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Tanner Howell.
Leading hitters: (St. Marys) – Joey Caldwell 2 singles. (Defiance) – Dade Robinson single, double.
