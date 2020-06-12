In a wild one, Dylan Dominique drove in the winning run with a single in the top of the ninth inning as Bryan was able to get past Tinora 18-17 in a nine-inning scheduled game in high school summer baseball.
Breven Deckrosh did most the damage for the Bears, collecting four hits, including a home run.
Bryan 250 350 003 – 18 17 6
Tinora 123 703 010 – 17 14 3
Records: Bryan 1-1, Tinora 0-3.
Perrysburg 8, Archbold 3
ARCHBOLD – The Yellow Jackets from Perrysburg were able to knock off Archbold for the second time in a week, this time scoring an 8-3 win at Archbold.
After the Streaks closed the game to 4-3 in the fifth, Perrysburg tacked on two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to put the hosts away.
Noah Garcia had a good day at the plate for Archbold, going 3 for 3 with a pair of runs driven in and a run scored.
Perrysburg 000 402 2 – 8 8 3
Archbold 000 030 0 – 3 6 2
Records: Perrysburg 4-0, Archbold 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Musgrove (4 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Connor Trzcinski, Noah English.
Losing pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt (5 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, five strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Drake Moehring.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) – Noah English single, double; Ben Robeson double, 3 RBI; Jack Mitchell single, RBI; Luke Price double, RBI; Max Heltzel single, 2 RBI. (Archbold) – Noah Garcia 3 singles, 2 RBI; Brandon Taylor 2 singles.
Thursday
Napoleon 15,
Ayersville 5
NAPOLEON - After spotting Ayersville an early lead, Napoleon was able to produce in the late innings to post a 15-5 win over the Pilots.
“I was just really excited to be back on a diamond again,” said Napoleon coach Jason Holubik. “It was a good atmosphere for both teams.”
Napoleon tied the game with three runs in the fourth. They put the game away with two runs in the fifth and 10 in the sixth.
Ayersville 100 202 - 5 5 3
Napoleon 000 32(10) - 15 5 1
Records: Napoleon 1-0, Ayersville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Zack Rosebrook (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts). Others: Jarrett Gerdeman, Tanner Rubinstein, Caden Miller, Blake Wulf.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein home run, 2 RBI; Caden Miller triple, 3 RBI.
