AYERSVILLE — DJ Newman was tough to stop at the plate as the Archbold standout doubled and homered, driving in five runs to lead the Streaks past host Ayersville 10-0 in six innings on Friday.

Newman also pitched a scoreless fifth inning in relief of starter Jayden Seiler, who got the win for Archbold after pitching four frames of goose-eggs. Jack Hurst added a double and scored three runs.

Blake Hauenstein took the hard-luck loss for the Pilots, striking out 10 while allowing four runs (two earned) over 4.1 frames.

Archbold 002 026 — 10 7 1

Ayersville 000 000 — 0 4 2

Records: Archbold 3-2, Ayersville 1-3.

Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: DJ Newman, Mason Siegel.

Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Luke DeLano, Weston McGuire, Jeremiah Joseph.

Leading hitters: (Archbold) — DJ Newman double, home run, 5 RBIs; Jack Hurst double, 3 runs; Krayton Kern 3 runs. (Ayersville) — Blake Hauenstein double.

Wayne Trace 9, Kalida 8

KALIDA — Wayne Trace held off a six-run rally over the final three innings by host Kalida to pick up a 9-8 win at Holy Name Ballpark.

Tucker Antoine and Breven Anderson each had two base hits for the Raiders while Cooper Wenzlick racked up four RBIs with a triple at the dish.

Justin Siebeneck and E.J. Miller each had three hits, both doubling for the Wildcats.

Wayne Trace 201 213 0 — 9 10 2

Kalida 020 022 2 — 8 15 3

Records: Wayne Trace 5-1, Kalida 4-2.

Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Save: Kyle Forrer. Other: Allen Minck.

Losing pitcher: Ryan Klausing (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Drew Buss, Colin Hoffman.

Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Tucker Antoine 2 singles, 3 runs; Breven Anderson 2 singles, 2 runs; Cooper Wenzlick triple, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Tyler Davis double. (Kalida) — Justin Siebeneck 2 singles, double; E.J. Miller 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Grant Vorst 2 singles; Colin Hoffman 2 singles, 2 runs; Carson Klausing 2 singles, 2 runs.

Bryan 10, Montpelier 3

BRYAN — Bryan pulled away with five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to bounce back for a 10-3 win over Montpelier at Sumpter Field.

Freshman Carter Dominique fanned eight over four innings of work to earn the win for the Bears while Jase Kepler doubled in a three-hit effort. Ethan Psurny also added three base knocks.

Jaxen Richmond and Grant Girrell each doubled for the Locos.

Montpelier 000 300 0 — 3 6 4

Bryan 032 023 x — 10 11 2

Records: Bryan 2-3, Montpelier 3-2.

Winning pitcher: Carter Dominique (4 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Noah Huard.

Losing pitcher: Landon Fackler (2 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jaxen Richmond.

Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Nathan Rummel 2 singles; Jaxen Richmond double; Grant Girrell double. (Bryan) — Jase Kepler 2 singles, double, 2 runs; Ethan Psurny 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Mikey Wolff 2 singles; Lazarus Lane double.

Genoa 1, Liberty Center 0

GENOA — Genoa pitchers Seth Witt and Robert Messenger combined for a no-hitter of Liberty Center as the Comets came away with a 1-0 home victory.

Witt struck out 12 in six innings with two walks before Messenger came on for a scoreless seventh to complete the no-hitter. Witt has yet to give up a hit in 11 innings this season.

Brooks Behnfeldt was tagged with the hard-luck loss for Liberty Center, striking out six while allowing just two hits and no walks.

Liberty Center 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Genoa 000 001 x — 1 3 1

Records: Genoa 3-0, Liberty Center 3-2.

Winning pitcher: Seth Witt (6 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Robert Messenger.

Losing pitcher: Brooks Behnfeldt (5.1 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Landon Amstutz.

Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) — 0 hits. (Genoa) — Seth Witt double.

Otsego 9, Wauseon 3

WAUSEON — After a scoreless first, Otsego scored at least one run in the next six frames to defeat host Wauseon, 9-3.

Jaxon Jeremy doubled in the win for the Black Knights while Devin Coon scored three runs.

Ryan Marks tallied a single and double for the Indians while Eli Delgado struck out six over five innings.

Otsego 011 113 2 — 9 9 4

Wauseon 021 000 0 -—3 6 4

Records: Otsego 4-2, Wauseon 2-4.

Winning pitcher: Gabe Kelly (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Cohen Feehan.

Losing pitcher: Eli Delgado (5 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Logan Waldron.

Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Cohen Feehan 2 singles; Jaxon Jermey double; Devin Coon 3 runs; Chase Helberg 2 runs. (Wauseon) - Ryan Marks single, double; Keaton Hartsock 2 singles, 2 RBIs.

Miller City 3, Allen East 1

HARROD — Miller City’s Caleb Warnimont threw a complete-game gem to help the Wildcats to a 3-1 road win over Allen East.

Warnimont gave up an unearned run, scattering six hits while striking out 10 to help move the Wildcats to 3-1 on the season. Caleb Niese added a pair of runs batted in.

Miller City 001 020 0 — 3 4 1

Allen East 010 000 0 — 1 6 2

Records: Miller City 3-1, Allen East 3-2.

Winning pitcher: Caleb Warnimont (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Losing pitcher: G. Newland (6 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: D. Kennedy.

Leading hitters: (Miller City) — Caleb Niese 2 RBIs. (Allen East) — 6 singles.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments