ARCHBOLD – After scoring single runs in the first three innings, Archbold exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to beat Ayersville 9-1.
Three players all drove in two runs for the Blue Streaks.
Ayersville 000 010 0 – 1 4 3
Archbold 111 501 x – 9 10 1
Records: Archbold 7-1, Ayersville 5-4.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts). Other: Brandon Taylor.
Losing pitcher: Blake Eiden (3.2 innings, 9 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Cameron Cook.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) – Weston McGwire 2 singles; Ike Eiden RBI. (Archbold) – Brandon Taylor single, double, 2 RBIs; Zane Behnfeldt 2 RBIs; Carson Dominique double, 2 RBI; Brayton Hobbs 2 singles.
Anthony Wayne 6, Tinora 4
WHITEHOUSE – Tinora fell behind early and could never recover as the Rams lost on the road at Anthony Wayne, 6-4.
Tinora 000 030 1 – 4 8 2
Anthony Wayne 120 300 x – 6 9 2
Records: Tinora 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Carlson (5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Holck, Anderson.
Losing pitcher: Jaden Bergman (3 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Jacob Bailey, Cade Vogelsong.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) – Marc Grube 2 singles. (Anthony Wayne) – Holck 2 singles; Pike home run.
Fairview 32,
Tol. Emmanuel Christian 0
TOLEDO – Everybody in the lineup contributed in some way for the Apaches, as they scoed 10 runs in an inning twice in a 32-0 win at Emmanuel Christian.
Bryan Lucas, Jackson Grine and Brady Karzynow each drove in four runs for the Apaches.
On the mound, Karzynow and Ryan Richards combined for a no-hitter.
Fairview (10)7(10) 50 – 32 25 1
Emmanuel Christian 000 00 – 0 0 3
Records: Fairview 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Brady Karzynow (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts). Other: Ryan Richards.
Losing pitcher: J. Morrow (1 inning, 8 hits, 10 runs, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: M. McKay, B. Boylen, E. Walker.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Austin Lashaway triple, single, 2 RBIs; Keaton Singer triple, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Austin Bostater double, single, 2 RBIs; Ronnie Adkins double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Bryan Lucas single, double, 4 RBIs; Brady Karzynow 3 doubles, 4 RBIs; Jackson Grine 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Caleb Frank 3 singles, 2 RBIs.
Ottoville 8, Antwerp 3
ANTWERP – Ottoville put five runs on the board in the top of the eighth inning to score an 8-3 win over Antwerp.
Ryan Suever came on in relief of Brice Schroeder and kept the Archers off the scoreboard over the final four innings to get the win.
Ottoville 100 020 05 – 8 8 2
Antwerp 201 000 00 – 3 6 3
Records: Ottoville 3-2, Antwerp 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Suever (4 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Brice Schroeder.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Lichty (3 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Austin Lichty, Jason Geyer.
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) – Cooper Hanneman home run, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jack Langhals double, 2 RBIs. (Antwerp) – Dyan Hines home run, 2 RBIs.
Bowling Green 11, Bryan 10
BOWLING GREEN — Bryan rallied from a 6-1 deficit to lead 10-9 heading into the bottom of the seventh but Bowling Green plated two in the final frame to nab an 11-10 win.
Keith Huard doubled and homered, driving in four runs for the Golden Bears, while Breven Deckrosh had a pair of base knocks.
Bryan 010 141 3 — 10 7 4
Bowling Green 330 003 2 — 11 8 4
Records: Bryan 1-6.
Winning pitcher: LaForce (0.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Kress, Richter, Clauson.
Losing pitcher: Nolan Kidston (0.2 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Mikey Wolff, Clayton Rupp.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Keith Huard single, double, home run, 4 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh 2 singles; Clayton Rupp 3 runs. (Bowling Green) — Becker 2 singles; Archer double.
Kalida 11, Patrick Henry 2
KALIDA – Kalida scored twice in the bottom of the first and never trailed as the Wildcats won 11-2 at home over Patrick Henry.
Luke Erhart hit two singles, plus a double and a triple and drove in two runs.
Patrick Henry 001 001 0 – 2 4 4
Kalida 200 315 x – 11 10 1
Records: Patrick Henry 3-3, Kalida 4-2.
Winning pitcher: Nate Schroeder (3 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Layke Crossland (5 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Rosengarten double, RBI; Braden Hall triple. (Kalida) – Luke Erhart 2 singles, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Jaden Smith 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 7, Fremont, Ind. 1
WAUSEON – The host Indians led 3-0 heading into the sixth inning, then pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the inning to beat Fremont, Indiana 7-1.
Easton Delgado went 3-3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Indians.
Connar Penrod limited Fremont to one hit over six innings to get the win.
Fremont 000 000 1 – 1 2 6
Wauseon 010 204 x – 7 12 2
Records: Wauseon 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Connar Penrod (6 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 13 strikeouts). Other: Kolton DeGroff.
Losing pitcher: Colclasure (4 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Bock.
Leading hitters: (Fremont) – Miller double. Bock RBI. (Wauseon) – Easton Delgado 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Sam Krasula single, double, RBI; Kolton DeGroff double.
North Central 11, Pettisville 6
PETTISVILLE – North Central pulled away with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to defeat Pettisville 11-6.
Colton Hicks had a big day the plate, hitting a single and a double and driving in four runs.
North Central 240 220 1 – 11 12 3
Pettisville 103 000 2 – 6 9 2
Records: North Central 5-2 (2-1 BBC), Pettisville 3-2 (1-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (7 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Gideon Myers (2 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (North Central) – Colton Hicks single, double, 4 RBIs; Zach Hayes triple; Cohen Meyers 3 singles. (Pettisville) – Jake King 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Josh Norr 2 singles, RBI; Anthony Smith 2 singles.
Miller City 11, Allen East 1
MILLER CITY – Miller City ended the game by tallying six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Wildcats handled Allen East, 11-1.
Joe Deitering had the big blow, smacking a home run and driving in two. Caleb Niese added a single and a double and drove in three.
Allen East 001 000 – 1 3 1
Miller City 014 006 – 11 10 2
Records: Miller City 5-1, Allen East 7-3.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Giesken (6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kennedy (2.2 innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Hedrick, Newland.
Leading hitters: (Allen East) – Newland double. (Miller City) – Joe Deitering home run, single, 2 RBIs; Austin Ruhe single, double; Dillon Peck double; Caleb Niese single, double, 3 RBIs; CJ Lehman 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
O-G 13, Wapakoneta 7
WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf exploded for seven runs before Wapak even took an at-bat, rolling past the Redskins, 13-7.
Carter Duling and Nate Maag each had a three-hit day with two singles and a double for the Titans, backing up winning pitcher Jaxon Buddelmeyer.
Ottawa-Glandorf 721 021 0 — 13 10 2
Wapakoneta 011 104 0 — 7 8 5
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 5-2 (2-0 WBL), Wapakoneta 1-6 (0-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Buddelmeyer.
Losing pitcher: Brandt.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) — Carter Duling 2 singles, double; Nate Maag 2 singles, double; Alex Macke 2 singles; Jacob Balbaugh 2 singles. (Wapakoneta) — Kaden Siefring 2 singles; Bauer 2 singles.
