SHERWOOD — Antwerp secured a share of its second Green Meadows Conference baseball title in school history on Friday, rallying for a 9-4 win in a makeup game at Fairview.
Luke Krouse was dominant all-around for the Archers (No. 11 D-IV OHSBCA) as the BGSU commit connected for a double and two home runs, driving in five of the nine runs for the Blue and White, while striking out 11 in a complete-game victory. Carson Altimus tripled in the win.
“I’m proud of my guys. We have to thank Tinora a little bit for beating Wayne Trace for us, but this is a tough conference, you can get beat any night,” Antwerp head coach Zac Feasby said. “We got down in this game and had to fight back. They had us right where they wanted us and but we just had an inning where hits became contagious.”
“I’m just happy to bring another championship to the Antwerp community,” Krouse, who was a big part of the state final four basketball team this season said. “This is what we have been working towards all season, it was a total team effort.”
Keaton Schooley doubled in the loss for Fairview while Brady Karzynow racked up three base knocks and Nathaniel Adkins fanned 10 in six innings.
Antwerp 200 003 4 — 9 12 3
Fairview 012 010 0 — 4 6 1
Records: Antwerp 13-4 (6-1 GMC), Fairview 14-9 (3-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (6 innings, 9 runs, 8 earned, 10 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Eli Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Luke Krouse double, 2 home runs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Hunter Sproles 2 doubles, 2 runs; Ethan Lichty 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 singles, 2 runs; Carson Altimus triple; Aidan Lichty double. (Fairview) — Brady Karzynow 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Keaton Schooley double; Nathaniel Adkins 2 runs.
Bryan 12, Tinora 8
BRYAN — Tinora tagged Bryan for four runs in the top of the first inning but the Bears battled back and prevailed for a 12-8 slugfest victory.
Dylan Dominique and Tayson Deckrosh each tripled in the win for Bryan while Noah Huard and Jase Kepler each rapped two-baggers.
Cole Commisso went yard, driving in a pair on the day for Tinora while Jayden Bergman hit a double.
Tinora 400 200 2 — 8 11 3
Bryan 201 081 x — 12 13 0
Records: Bryan 13-7, Tinora 16-4.
Winning pitcher: Ayden Pelz (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Mikey Wolff, Landon Shilling.
Losing pitcher: Tristan Birks (4.1 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Eli Plassman.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) — Cole Commisso single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kayden Radzik 2 singles, 2 runs; Casen Wolfrum 2 singles; Grady Gustwiller 2 singles; Jayden Bergman double, 2 RBIs. (Bryan) — Carter Dominique 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Taysen Deckrosh single, triple, 2 runs; Dylan Dominique single, triple, 2 runs; Noah Huard single, double; Jase Kepler double; Ayden Pelz 2 RBIs; Mikey Wolff 2 RBIs; Lazarus Lane 2 runs.
Hicksville 11, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER — Hicksville moved to 7-9 on the season, staking out an early lead en route to an 11-3 win at Montpelier.
Jackson Bergman was a homer short of the cycle for the Aces, which led 4-0 after one inning and scored seven runs in the final two frames. Brody Balser chipped in three base knocks.
Jaxson Richmond doubled, driving in a pair for the Locos.
Hicksville 400 004 3 — 11 12 2
Montpelier 002 100 0 — 3 2 2
Records: Hicksville 7-9, Montpelier 11-8.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Champion (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Jackson Bergman.
Losing pitcher: David Bowman (6 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Landon Fackler.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Jackson Bergman single, double, triple; Brody Balser 3 singles; Rylen Bassitt 2 singles. (Montpelier) — Jaxson Richmond double, 2 RBIs.
Wayne Trace 9, Miller City 1
MILLER CITY — Wayne Trace allowed just one run in the first inning, outscoring Miller City 9-0 the rest of the way in a road triumph.
Tucker Antoine, Cooper Wenzlick and Breven Anderson each hit a single and double to lead the Raiders, which allowed seven hits but only the lone run.
Caleb Warnimont, Evan Niese and Caleb Niese all doubled for the Wildcats.
Wayne Trace 042 200 1 — 9 9 2
Miller City 100 000 0 — 1 7 2
Records: Wayne Trace 19-2, Miller City 12-7.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (6 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Barlage (5 innings, 8 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Brent Koenig.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) — Cooper Wenzlick single, double, 2 runs; Breven Anderson single, double, 2 runs; Tucker Antoine single, double, 2 RBIs; Kyle Forrer double. (Miller City) — Caleb Warnimont double; Evan Niese double; Caleb Niese double.
Paulding 14, P-G 1
PANDORA — Paulding put up eight runs in the second inning to seize control and claim a 14-1 win at Pandora-Gilboa.
Sam Woods struck out 10, allowing two hits and one run in five frames for the Panthers. Jacob Martinez paced Paulding at the plate with three base hits while Peyton Adams drove in four runs.
Paulding 381 02 — 14 13 0
P-G 100 00 — 1 2 5
Records: Paulding 11-11.
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (5 innings, 1 run, 2 earned, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: J. Maag (5 innings, 14 runs, 6 earned, 13 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Jacob Martinez 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Isaac Reeb 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Peyton Adams 4 RBIs; Ethan Foltz 3 runs; Casey Agler 2 runs. (Pandora-Gilboa) — 2 singles.
Wauseon 5, Blissfield (Mich.) 3
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Wauseon plated four runs to rally in the seventh inning and defeat Blissfield, 5-3.
Ryan Marks singled twice in the win for the Indians while clay Stump drew three walks. Will Sherman went the distance on the bump, scattering six hits and allowing just one earned run.
Wauseon 010 000 4 — 5 6 3
Blissfield 200 001 0 — 3 6 1
Records: Wauseon 8-14, Blissfield 15-8.
Winning pitcher: Will Sherman (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Landon Duval (1 inning, 4 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ethan Stines.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Ryan Marks 2 singles. (Blissfield) — Brenden Holland 2 singles.
Evergreen 10, Hilltop 0
METAMORA — Evergreen scored all 10 of its runs in the fifth and sixth innings to nab a 10-0 win against Hilltop.
Ashton Sayers ripped a pair of doubles in a three-hit, three-RBI day for the Vikings while Isaac Overfield also added three hits, including a triple.
Wade Wagner and Cameron Schlosser had the lone knocks for the Cadets.
Hilltop 000 000 — 0 2 5
Evergreen 000 055 — 10 9 1
Records: Evergreen 14-6, Hilltop 8-14.
Winning pitcher: Hunter Vaculik (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 15 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Raace Haynes (5.2 innings, 10 runs, 3 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — 2 singles. (Evergreen) — Isaac Overfield 2 singles, triple, 2 runs; Ashton Sayers single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Brady Kanneman 2 runs.
Edon 29, Fayette 1
FAYETTE — Edon found the scoring column early and often, overwhelming Fayette in a 29-1 non-league shelling.
Gannon Ripke and Cole Vasquez each bashed triples for the Bombers, which tallied 22 hits on the day. Vasquez, Ethan Steinke and Garrett Skiles combined to allow just two hits by the Eagles on the day.
Edon 628 (12)1 — 29 22 1
Fayette 001 00 — 1 2 7
Records: Edon 9-10 (5-2 BBC), Fayette 3-12 (0-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (3 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Ethan Steinke, Garrett Skiles.
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (2 innings, 15 runs, 12 earned, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Shane Maginn, Elijah Lerma, Chase Moats.
Leading hitters: (Edon) — Ethan Steinke 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Wade Parrish 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Konnor Prince 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Cole Vasquez single, triple, 4 runs; Kyler Sapp single, double, 2 runs; Caden Nester single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Max Radabaugh 2 singles; Chris Joice 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Gannon Ripke triple, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Garrett Skiles double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Ian Hickman double, 2 RBIs; Wyatt Moore 3 runs; Carter Steinke 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Fayette) — Wyatt Mitchell double.
Edgerton 8, Patrick Henry 5
HAMLER — Edgerton grabbed eight runs in the first four innings to overcome Patrick Henry 8-5.
Corey Everetts got the win for the Bulldogs going four innings and giving up only three runs while fanning five and walking seven.
Warren Nichols hit a home run and drove in two runs for Edgerton, Corey Everetts logged a triple and two singles.
Landon Johnson led Patrick Henry at the dish with three singles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Edgerton 401 300 0 — 8 12 0
Patrick Henry 200 102 0 — 5 7 2
Records: Edgerton 7-12, Patrick Henry 10-9
Winning Pitcher: Corey Everetts (4 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 3 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: Nate Swank, Jayson Schliesser.
Losing Pitcher: Landon Johnson (5 innings, 11 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Aiden Behrman.
Leading Hitters: (Edgerton) — Warren Nichols home run, single, 2 RBIs; Corey Everetts triple, 2 singles, 2 runs; Nate Swank double, 2 singles; Kadyn Picillo 2 singles; Jayson Schliesser 2 RBIs. (Patrick Henry) — Aiden Behrman triple, single, 2 runs; Landon Johnson 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Nash Meyer double; Mason Schwiebert double.
