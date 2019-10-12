Wauseon 7 21 0 7 – 35
Evergreen 0 0 0 6 – 6
W — Tester 60- interception return (Blanco kick).
W — DeGroff 47-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
W — Penrod 53-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
W- Figy 2-run (Blanco kick).
E- Elue 3-run (kick failed).
W — Wilson 6-run (Blanco kick).
Archbold 35 0 0 7 – 42
Delta 0 0 0 7 – 7
A — Newman 34-run (Witte kick).
A — Newman 40-run (Witte kick).
A — Hogrefe 1-run (Witte kick).
A- Cruz 28-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
A- Zimmerman 36-pass form Newman (Witte kick).
D — Knapp 16-pass from Ruple (kick good).
A — Dominique 1-run (Witte kick).
Northwood 30 19 0 7 – 56
Montpelier 0 0 7 6 – 13
N — Dempsey 36-pass from Moten (conversation good).
N — Williams 11-run (conversation good).
N — Moten 30-run (kick failed).
N- Marks 90-pass from Moten (conversation good).
N- Jablonski blocked punt (Collins kick).
N — Cole 18-run (Collins kick).
N — Marks 47-punt return (kick failed).
M — Byers 17-run (Grime kick).
M- Lamontagne 8-run (kick failed).
N — Gomez 6-run (Collins kick).
Ayersville 6 0 7 7 – 20
Wayne Trace 8 8 0 6 – 22
WT — Bevis 39- (conversation good).
A — Eitniear 21-run (conversation failed).
WT — Reinhart 21-pass from Speice (conversation good).
A- Oswalt 8-run (Eitniear kick).
WT — Bevis 43-run (conversation failed).
A — Eitniear 8-run (Eitniear kick).
Vanlue 0 0 0 12 – 12
Pandora-Gilboa 35 20 0 0 – 55
PG — Basingrer 71-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
PG — Burkholder 8-run (Steiner kick).
PG — Burkholder fumble recovery (Suter kick).
PG- Miller 14-pass from Schmenk (Steiner kick).
PG- Macke 8-run (Suter kick).
PG — Schmenk 1-run (kick failed).
PG — Liechty 1-run (Suter kick).
PG — Miller 8-pass from Schmenk (Steiner kick).
V — Temple 83-run (kick failed).
V — Kloepfer 45-fumble recovery (kick failed).
Bryan 0 0 7 13 – 20
Patrick Henry 21 0 7 7 – 35
PH — DeLong 29-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).
PH — Rhamy 2-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Holloway 93-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).
B- Deckrosh 25-blocked punt (Fireovid kick).
PH- Rhamy 18-run (Rhamy kick).
B — Arthhur 23-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
PH — Morrow 3 -run (Rhamy kick).
B — Arthur 34-pass from Miller (kick failed).
Liberty Center 20 14 6 14 – 54
Swanton 7 7 3 14 – 31
LC — Keller 12- pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC — Bowers 5-run (Killam kick).
LC — Righi 3- run (kick failed).
S- Bartlett 90-kick return (Hensley kick).
LC- Phillips 2-run (Killam kick).
LC — Bowers 4-run (Killam kick).
S — Pawlowicz 30-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).
S — Hensley 35- field goal.
LC — Bowers 43-run (kick failed).
LC — Bowers 11-run (Huffman kick).
S — Crouse 27-run (Hensley kick).
LC — Garretson 3-run (Huffman kick).
S — Crouse 69-run (Hensley kick).
Shawnee 0 0 0 7 – 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 3 3 10 – 23
OG — Balbaugh 1-run (Alt kick).
OG — Alt 29-field goal.
OG — Alt 23-field goal.
S- Roberson 5-run (Vorhees kick).
OG- Alt 35-field goal.
OG — Heebsh 8-run (Alt kick).
Van Buren 0 0 7 0 – 7
Leipsic 7 28 0 7 – 42
L — Pena 1-run (Pena kick).
L — Williamson 24-run (Pena kick).
L — Sickmiller 63-pass from Liffick (Pena kick).
L- Lammers 59-pass from Liffick (Pena kick).
L- Pena 60-run (Pena kick).
VB — Franks 81-run (Parsell kick).
L — Walher 1-run (Pena kick).
Napoleon 0 0 0 0 – 0
Anthony Wayne 0 14 0 7 – 21
AW — Scott 3- run (Hamid kick).
AW — Miller 21-pass from Alberts (Hamid kick).
AW — Renninger 1-run (Hamid kick).
