Wauseon 7 21 0 7 – 35

Evergreen 0 0 0 6 – 6

W — Tester 60- interception return (Blanco kick).

W — DeGroff 47-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).

W — Penrod 53-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).

W- Figy 2-run (Blanco kick).

E- Elue 3-run (kick failed).

W — Wilson 6-run (Blanco kick).

Archbold 35 0 0 7 – 42

Delta 0 0 0 7 – 7

A — Newman 34-run (Witte kick).

A — Newman 40-run (Witte kick).

A — Hogrefe 1-run (Witte kick).

A- Cruz 28-pass from Newman (Witte kick).

A- Zimmerman 36-pass form Newman (Witte kick).

D — Knapp 16-pass from Ruple (kick good).

A — Dominique 1-run (Witte kick).

Northwood 30 19 0 7 – 56

Montpelier 0 0 7 6 – 13

N — Dempsey 36-pass from Moten (conversation good).

N — Williams 11-run (conversation good).

N — Moten 30-run (kick failed).

N- Marks 90-pass from Moten (conversation good).

N- Jablonski blocked punt (Collins kick).

N — Cole 18-run (Collins kick).

N — Marks 47-punt return (kick failed).

M — Byers 17-run (Grime kick).

M- Lamontagne 8-run (kick failed).

N — Gomez 6-run (Collins kick).

Ayersville 6 0 7 7 – 20

Wayne Trace 8 8 0 6 – 22

WT — Bevis 39- (conversation good).

A — Eitniear 21-run (conversation failed).

WT — Reinhart 21-pass from Speice (conversation good).

A- Oswalt 8-run (Eitniear kick).

WT — Bevis 43-run (conversation failed).

A — Eitniear 8-run (Eitniear kick).

Vanlue 0 0 0 12 – 12

Pandora-Gilboa 35 20 0 0 – 55

PG — Basingrer 71-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

PG — Burkholder 8-run (Steiner kick).

PG — Burkholder fumble recovery (Suter kick).

PG- Miller 14-pass from Schmenk (Steiner kick).

PG- Macke 8-run (Suter kick).

PG — Schmenk 1-run (kick failed).

PG — Liechty 1-run (Suter kick).

PG — Miller 8-pass from Schmenk (Steiner kick).

V — Temple 83-run (kick failed).

V — Kloepfer 45-fumble recovery (kick failed).

Bryan 0 0 7 13 – 20

Patrick Henry 21 0 7 7 – 35

PH — DeLong 29-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).

PH — Rhamy 2-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — Holloway 93-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).

B- Deckrosh 25-blocked punt (Fireovid kick).

PH- Rhamy 18-run (Rhamy kick).

B — Arthhur 23-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

PH — Morrow 3 -run (Rhamy kick).

B — Arthur 34-pass from Miller (kick failed).

Liberty Center 20 14 6 14 – 54

Swanton 7 7 3 14 – 31

LC — Keller 12- pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

LC — Bowers 5-run (Killam kick).

LC — Righi 3- run (kick failed).

S- Bartlett 90-kick return (Hensley kick).

LC- Phillips 2-run (Killam kick).

LC — Bowers 4-run (Killam kick).

S — Pawlowicz 30-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).

S — Hensley 35- field goal.

LC — Bowers 43-run (kick failed).

LC — Bowers 11-run (Huffman kick).

S — Crouse 27-run (Hensley kick).

LC — Garretson 3-run (Huffman kick).

S — Crouse 69-run (Hensley kick).

Shawnee 0 0 0 7 – 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 7 3 3 10 – 23

OG — Balbaugh 1-run (Alt kick).

OG — Alt 29-field goal.

OG — Alt 23-field goal.

S- Roberson 5-run (Vorhees kick).

OG- Alt 35-field goal.

OG — Heebsh 8-run (Alt kick).

Van Buren 0 0 7 0 – 7

Leipsic 7 28 0 7 – 42

L — Pena 1-run (Pena kick).

L — Williamson 24-run (Pena kick).

L — Sickmiller 63-pass from Liffick (Pena kick).

L- Lammers 59-pass from Liffick (Pena kick).

L- Pena 60-run (Pena kick).

VB — Franks 81-run (Parsell kick).

L — Walher 1-run (Pena kick).

Napoleon 0 0 0 0 – 0

Anthony Wayne 0 14 0 7 – 21

AW — Scott 3- run (Hamid kick).

AW — Miller 21-pass from Alberts (Hamid kick).

AW — Renninger 1-run (Hamid kick).

