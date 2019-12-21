After the first day of the Fricker’s Duals tournament at the George Smart Center at Defiance College, Archbold and Wauseon both compiled good days on day one.
The feat is no small one for the two NWOAL squads in a field featuring several state ranked teams including Ohio Division III No. 2 Milan Edison (ranked second in Ohio in D-III), Richmond (Mich.), ranked third in Michigan’s Division III and two teams ranked in the state’s top 10 in Division I,
Archbold completed the first day with a surprising 5-0 mark, while Wauseon finished the day at 4-1.
The Indians’ lone loss came at the hands of Richmond, 39-29. Richmond rallied from a 29-9 deficit to pull the victory out. Richmond picked up a forfeit win at 195, plus a pin from its 220-pounder and 113-pounder to complete the comeback.
Wauseon lost two close matches that could have gone either way, to complete Richmond’s comeback. Wauseon’s Sammy Sosa lost 2-1 in overtime at 285 and Collin Twigg lost a 3-2 decision at 106.
“That is a really good team that we just faced,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “There were a couple of matches (at 285 and 106) where the calls did not go our way. But I’m really proud of our young guys, battling a really good Richmond team, so that’s something we can build on.”
Of the other local teams in the 24-team tournament, Tinora and Defiance both went 1-4, while Ayersville and Swanton were 0-5.
Defiance’s Christian Maldonado (285) won his bout by pin, to provide Defiance with a 48-36 win.
Tinora won a close one over Caledonia River Valley, 41-35.
Stone Eis (285) won by technical fall, to provide the Rams with a win. Romeo (Mich.) won a close 39-34 win over Tinora, when Alex Lukowski (220) topped Tinora’s Javen Gaines, 10-6.
All 24 teams will get five more matches today.
Along with Archbold, Richmond, Edison, Oregon Clay and Perrysburg finished 5-0 in their matches on the day.
