The Defiance freshman boys basketball team downed Ottawa-Glandorf 54-33 in their season opener at Defiance on Monday. Cayden Zachrich netted 21 points to pace the Bulldogs. Bradyn Shaw added 10 points while Theo Maag led O-G with 13 markers.

Bulldogs beat Aces

The Defiance seventh and eighth grade boys basketball teams picked up season-opening wins against Hicksville. The seventh grade squad downed the Aces by a 35-23 score, led by Brez Zipfel's 12 points and Dre Singleton's 10.

In the eighth grade contest, Defiance prevailed, 56-9. Tone Lopez paced the Bulldogs with 11 points and Braden Dumer scored 10.

Brown downs Edgerton

Bryan swept both the seventh and eighth-grade contests in girls hoops action against Edgerton. The Bryan eighth graders won 39-6, led by nine points from Ella Voigt and eight from Kailee Thiel.

The Bryan seventh grade team earned a 15-13 triumph.

Load comments