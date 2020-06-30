AYERSVILLE — Rafael Manriquez is coming home.
The former all-state running back and 2003 Ayersville graduate was approved as Ayersville High School’s athletic director and dean of students during the district’s board of education meeting on Monday evening, bringing the former Pilot back to his old stomping grounds.
“It was a hard decision for me, I’ve had such established roots at Defiance and I’ve worked with such great people there,” said Manriquez, who had served as Defiance’s girls basketball coach for the past five seasons, the last two coming in double-duty fashion as the head girls soccer coach at DHS. “It was a big step for me to move my career forward a little bit but being able to come home is a special thing. I grew up in these hallways, I’ve been on those fields.
“I think there was only one job I’d leave Defiance for and this was it. It’s fun how it worked out.”
Manriquez departs Defiance after 13 years in the district and will leave both his coaching positions, along with his position as a social studies teacher at Defiance Middle School.
“I was at Defiance for 13 years and in all but one I think, I was coaching more than one sport,” said Manriquez of the decision to take the position, bringing with him his wife Audra and two sons. “There was a few years I was coaching all three seasons before I had kids. I’ve always been active in that and I got to learn from one of the best (AD’s) in the state in (Defiance athletic director Jerry) Buti. There’s a lot I’m going to learn in the process and I’m excited to get going.”
Manriquez has plenty of memories from his time in Pilot blue and gold, having finished in a tie for 20th in state history with 89 career touchdowns for Craig McCord’s Pilot program from 1999-2002, including 1,656 yards and 29 TDs as a senior.
Manriquez also was a state qualifier in the long jump as a senior in 2003 before competing in track at Ohio Northern University following high school, running a leg of the 2006 school-record 800 relay team as a four-year letterman.
At Defiance, the new Pilot AD was 11-18-5 in two seasons as head coach of the girls soccer program after taking over for Carlos Lopez while compiling a 68-51 record in five seasons as girls hoops coach, earning a No. 1 seed in districts in 2017-18 before falling in the district finals to Napoleon.
“We thought he’s perfectly suited for keeping up this tradition,” said Ayersville High School principal Rob Luderman, who noted Manriquez joins a small fraternity of athletic directors at Ayersville, including Lee Himmeger, Dick Baldwin, Bill Ondrus, Doug Johnston, Kirk Jones and Luderman himself. “He’s literally put his blood, sweat and tears into continuing it as a student-athlete and he’s going to bring that same attitude as AD. Both Raf and I being from here, I guess we’re ultra-invested. This is home for us.
“Having him in this position and myself in my position, it’s going to lead to some special things.”
Manriquez’s path features plenty of connections to the Ayersville community, including replacing Jones as girls hoops coach at Defiance in 2015 after Jones departed for a position at Ayersville.
Jones stepped down as Ayersville Middle School principal in April.
In addition, Luderman, now the high school principal at Ayersville following Jeremy Kuhlman’s resignation, was hired to the AD position in 2017, also succeeding Jones.
“Ayersville’s a great community that’s always rallied around their athletic programs,” said Manriquez. “In these times, that’s something we’re looking for more than ever to rally around these kids. I’m excited to be back to help take over the reins.”
Said Luderman, himself a 2007 Ayersville High School graduate: “Even growing up, I’m in junior high and I’m watching Raf compete on the varsity level, it’s one of those situations where we both had high expectations of ourselves and our community had high expectations when we were in school.
“We really want to continue those high expectations. They’ve never left Ayersville, just like the high caliber of people that we help mold through our athletic programs, that’s never changed. To be a key part in making sure that continues is going to be an absolute joy to be a part of.”
