It’s never a bad time to come home.
Though 2005 Defiance grad and former Mets and Pirates pitcher Jon Niese has been back to Defiance on plenty of occasions in recent years, Tuesday marked the first full game back on his home diamond for the former Bulldog star.
Niese, who donated a substantial sum of money in 2016 towards the construction of the baseball/softball complex whose indoor facility bears his name, was in the visitor’s dugout for the Oregon Clay Eagles. Niese, 36, has served as an assistant with the baseball team at Clay the last three years following his MLB career’s conclusion in 2019, residing in his wife Leah’s hometown of Oregon.
“What a great night,” said Niese after speaking with the Defiance players on the field following the festivities. “We had great weather, both teams competed their butts off and it was a fun game to watch. Coach Held does a great job, I mean he puts together a good ballclub together every year and as you can see all the kids out here it’s no wonder why he’s got a big pool to choose from. I know Defiance is going to continue to have a great program.”
The former Ohio Player of the Year and seventh-round MLB draft pick out of DHS in 2005 threw out the first pitch ahead of the first-ever matchup between Clay and Defiance on Tuesday on what turned out to be an extra-special day for baseball.
Little League Night at the ballfield brought out the city’s youth baseball players and their families to pack the seats during a thrilling 8-7 Bulldog win and those players took to the field for a group photo with Niese and an autograph session with the former DHS star, producing a line from the backstop to the pitcher’s mound.
Adding to the special moments of the night was the milestone reached by longtime DHS baseball coach Tom Held, who earned his 800th career coaching victory with the comeback win and a ice-cooler bath to go along with it.
Niese was on the field for the Bulldogs for 77 of those wins from 2003-05, including a 30-2 year in Niese’s senior year that marked a school record at the time.
“The way Defiance plays, they do all the little things right and they make those kids in the stands fall in love with the game,” said Niese. “That’s what it’s all about … the fact that they play hard like they did tonight, it could make a little kid fall in love with the game. That’s a good thing.”
Held had plenty of gratitude to share with his former ace pitcher in the glow of the postgame celebration.
“It makes it special because this allowed us for Jon to come back and for his first actual full game back to end like this, it was unbelievable. It was the perfect storm,” said Held of the confluence of events that included his milestone win. “It’s a special day for Jon coming back here, a special day for our community. Everything that guy has done for our community, not only financially with the Niese Center but the joy that he and (former MLB All-Star pitcher) Chad (Bilingsley) brought our community in the starting rotation.
“We were the only high school in the country with two guys in an MLB starting rotation at one time and that was for a five, six-year period. We got up every night, our community got to tune in, we knew when they were going to pitch as starters. That’s the joy that he brought to this community. Jon’s from Defiance and is a humble man who’s always given back and always knew where he came from. The reason is because he was raised well. Jeff and Annette Niese are as class acts as you get and they raised all their kids to be humble and be hard workers.”
Niese’s current passions off the diamond are focused on the southeastern part of the state as the owner of the Double Play Hunting Preserve, a 430-acre property near Athens where he and his father are hunting guides and property owners in a business that provides sporting hunts for deer, elk, bison, rams and other game. Niese’s father Jeff also runs Double Play Ranch, a nearly 550-acre cattle ranch property with Jon.
