Former Defiance College athletic director Rudy Yovich passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 56.
Yovich served as AD at Defiance College from 2014-17 before leaving for the same position at Division II Wheeling Jesuit University, where he worked for three years.
The former Jacket AD also served in that post at Owens Community College from 2011-14 and had returned in January to the same position and was also an assistant AD at Purdue University-Fort Wayne.
Yovich is survived by his wife, Timera, and children, Nicholas and Lauren.
