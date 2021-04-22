Volleyball has always been a major part of both Brie Brenner and Rachelle Kuhn’s lives, since they were young kids in Steubenville through their stellar high school careers at Defiance High School to Division I colleges.
The two sisters, formerly Brie and Rachelle Hagerty, are helping keep that passion going forward in the community and have expanded to a brick-and-mortar location to help train area youth.
Both are co-owners of the new LVL Up Sports Academy, located at 999 Procom Drive, just off Baltimore Street in Defiance. Brie is president of the Defiance Volleyball Club while Rachelle is associate club director and the opportunity to put down a literal foundation for the sport they both excelled at was an opportunity nearly a decade in the making.
“I started DVC in 2012 and it’s continued to grow and COVID kinda gave us that push,” explained Brenner, currently also serving as the head volleyball coach at Defiance College. “We’d been looking for somewhere to maybe go for this but we hadn’t looked that hard at it. All the issues with COVID this past year and finding gym space, we were lucky to have this opportunity present itself to us.
“We want to offer so much more, not just to DVC but to all our area players. We’re so excited.”
“It’s a really exciting time and we’re excited for the opportunity,” echoed Kuhn, who currently serves as Health Promotion Coordinator for the Defiance County Health Department. “It’s a lot of new opportunities. We’re open to holding coaching clinics with area coaches and things like that specific to volleyball, but also branching out to other sports and allowing other sports to rent the facility.”
The academy is a 5,500-square-foot facility with two Sport Court volleyball courts. Currently, the facility will host volleyball lessons, all-skills camps, specialized positional camps, open gyms, 4-on-4 tournaments and leagues to athletes of all ages. The facility is also available for rent at $20 per court per hour.
Brenner and Kuhn certainly have volleyball in their blood. Brenner was a two-time WBL Player of the Year, first team all-Ohioan and record-setting player at Defiance High School playing for her mother Bretta before playing at Ohio State and eventually the University of Washington, where she was a member of the 2005 national championship team.
Kuhn set prep records for kills as a star at DHS, winning the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in 2006 and finishing as a three-time all-Ohio player for the Bulldogs before playing collegiately at Minnesota and Ball State.
Both Defiance High School Athletics Hall of Famers, the duo have continued their careers on the court but in a different role.
“I think for me, it’s something special not just that Brie and I are able to do this but along with our family and friends that have helped us tremendously to get to this point,” said Kuhn. “We look back to when we wer players to what we did and didn’t do, and we’d get questions about what setting us apart and it was the love of the sport. It’s a way to give back to the community, not just through volleyball.
“We stand back sometimes in camps and clinics seeing the campers run around and have so much fun. Being able to do that with Brie makes it that much more special.”
Programs and training are available for all age groups, from club teams for high school athletes all the way to the Academy’s Little Sprouts program for ages 4-7 and Little Seedlings for ages 8-11.
“Obviously this has been a long time coming from nine years ago, but it’s continuing that progression and not biting off more than we can chew,” said Brenner, who has won HCAC Coach of the Year honors twice in her nine-year tenure as DC mentor. “It’s something so simple but our little kids clinic is big for us. Having four-year-olds seeing volleyball and learning the game at a young age can be big. In the bigger cities, those kids know the ropes, they’re jump-serving and things like that. It’s being able to teach at that young age, we’ve started competing at a state level.”
The pair both recognize the market and area they’re serving and have factored that into their approach.
“Especially through recruiting (for DC), I get to see not only nationally but locally what we’re competing against,” added Brenner. “What’s unique to our area’s kids is that they’re multi-sport athletes. I did everything in high school, volleyball, softball, basketball diving. We understand the kind of athletes we’re working with, we understand they’re hustling in from softball or basketball practice and we can’t go four days a week. Things have to be tailored and we encourage these kids to play multiple sports. In some of these bigger programs, kids are being told that they need to focus on this one sport.”
Kuhn also noted that LVL Up is not just a volleyball-centric outlet.
“We want to meet the needs of our community, even if it’s just sending us feedback of offering a pickleball league or open gyms or anything like that,” said Kuhn. “We’re more than just wanting to offer volleyball. I have a perspective on the fitness impact of things ... it’s another opportunity or that physical activity. We hope to offer even more courses, it helps kids get a chance to be active because we see that link between physical activity and mental health.”
For more information on the LVL Up Sports Academy and its programs, those interested can visit the Academy’s website at sites.google.com/view/lvlupsports or on its Facebook page or by contacting via email at lvlup.sportsacademy@gmail.com.
