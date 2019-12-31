EDGERTON — Following nine seasons of some of the highest sustained excellence in program history, Edgerton coach Ben Wilhelm announced he will step down as head football coach on Monday.
Wilhelm tallied a solid 57-39 mark in nine campaigns leading the program, after taking over the reins from Kevin Kline ahead of the 2011 season. The now-former Bulldog mentor took the program to the postseason four times and had five winning records in nine years while also guiding the Bulldogs to the school’s first Green Meadows Conference championship since 1983 with a magical 12-1 campaign in 2018.
The choice was “nothing real dramatic,” according to Wilhelm.
“Every year, you kinda evaluate where you’re at,” explained Wilhelm, who will continue in his current role as a teacher in the school district. “You’ve got people at home that you’re accountable to and you want to make the best used of the time you’ve been given. God gives us certain seasons of life to do things.
“I’ve had nothing but great experiences at Edgerton. You want to make sure you give full attention to what you want to give full attention to. I’ve been coaching since I was in college and now in head coaching for almost 10 years now.”
Following a playoff season in 2010, Wilhelm took over and guided the Bulldogs to the 2011 postseason. Following four lean years (13-26), the Bulldogs slowly grew into the GMC power they have currently become with four consecutive winning seasons.
2017 marked another trip to the postseason but the 12-1 2018 edition of Edgerton football marked the pinnacle of the program’s history. A 10-0 regular season and the program’s first GMC championship in 35 years were only eclipsed by the school’s first-ever postseason victory, a 36-0 rout of Norwalk St. Paul at home.
The Bulldogs reached the D-VII Region 26 championship game before falling to eventual state champion McComb but got their revenge this past season by routing the Panthers 44-21 in the first round of the postseason en route to a 9-3 finish.
“It starts with players,” explained Wilhelm. “You have guys that want to come in and work and we’re grateful for the support of the administration at Edgerton and the support of the parents in this community. It’s more than one guy. You’ve got to have good coaches around you and players that are coachable and want to work hard. Those guys have been able to push each other and they’re going to continue to have success.”
Wilhelm didn’t rule out a possible return to the coaching ranks in the future but made clear that any thoughts of that would come in the distant future.
“God only knows,” said Wilhelm. “I haven’t really thought about that too much. I’m just happy with the blessings I’ve been given and I’m ready to serve in new capacities going forward.”
