HAVILAND — Though Wayne Trace’s new football coach will need to get acquainted with new players and a new building, his wardrobe colors won’t change much from red, white and blue.
The Wayne Trace Board of Education approved the hiring of former Crestview defensive coordinator Matt Holden as a science teacher and head football coach during its Monday meeting, bringing in the 2012 Crestview graduate into his first head coaching position.
Holden, a 2016 Bluffton University grad, played defensive back for the Beavers before entering the coaching ranks. Holden has been the DC for the Knights for the past four seasons under longtime mentor Jared Owens, who coached Holden at Crestview as an assistant and head coach and stepped down as head coach in November after a decade.
Clothing colors aside, the similarities and familiarities between the Wayne Trace and Crestview communities made the choice a good fit from both sides.
“It’s definitely nice to be in a familiar situation and understanding what their community’s about,” said Holden of the move to WT, which plays Crestview annually in all sports and is just 16 miles from Convoy. “I’m not super intimate with the community and the families and all that but it’s comforting to know it’s not a drastic change.
“We felt like it was a great fit for us, it’s two very similar communities with great backing and community support,” added Wayne Trace athletic director Jim Linder. “I think he’s going to be a great fit, he’s helped run the weightlifting program as an assistant as well and Matt comes to us with a lot of experience as a defensive coordinator in a very successful program.”
Holden takes the reins of the program from Raider staple Mike Speice, who stepped away in December after five-plus years as head coach and nearly two decades as an assistant in the system.
“Mike took our program and did some good things with it and was a big part of some of the big moments the program’s had,” said Linder of Speice, who was 24-31 as coach and was on staff for all four of the program’s state tournament appearances.
Holden’s four years as Crestview DC were a run that saw the Knights go 42-12 with six total playoff wins, a share of the 2018 Northwest Conference title and win the NWC tournament this season, winning three playoff games in a 6-3 campaign.
“I just felt like in order to grow, (applying to be a head coach) was the next step for me,” said Holden. “I wanted to go to a small school with good kids and that’s what Wayne Trace is and that’s where I want to be.
“The biggest thing for me is I want to be the team that’s prepared for every game and the team that never quits. If you’re the underdog or you’re projected to win by three scores, you play hard in each game.”
Holden also expressed high hopes for the program, which has been competitive over the past decade but has not won a Green Meadows Conference title on the gridiron since 2012.
“I’d like it to be to the point where we’re expecting ourselves to be competing for conference titles and playoff contention where it’s not just something nice but an expectation,” said Holden. “I want to meet with the players soon and show them what our expectations are and then meet with their parents. We’ll take a look at schedules and fill out a staff of assistant coaches soon and get things rolling.”
