The Northwest Ohio Athletic League held its annual football media day at Evergreen High School on Sunday evening with all eight head coaches in attendance. As part of the festivities, a preseason poll was taken of projected finishers in the NWOAL’s 2021 season standings.
The Wauseon Indians were the projected league champion for the upcoming year as the Tribe finished as league runner-up a year ago and will vie for the program’s first league championship since 2015.
Archbold, which has won the NWOAL title two years running, was second in the voting with a veteran-heavy Delta team a third-place pick in the poll.
Liberty Center, which shared the league crown with Archbold in 2019, was fourth with Bryan and Patrick Henry tying for fifth place. Rounding out the field were Evergreen and Swanton.
Wauseon enters the season with a roster of 71 players, including a trio of receivers that tallied over 400 yards in the Indians’ 6-2 campaign in 2020.
Archbold will return first team all-NWOAL quarterback DJ Newman for his senior year after the Bluestreaks ripped off an 8-0 mark before falling to Columbus Grove in the Division VI Region 22 semifinals.
In preseason submissions, nearly all of the coaches cited the league’s competitiveness and balance, which was on display in the 2020 season as league unbeaten Archbold edged title contenders Liberty Center (42-35) and Wauseon (36-35) by narrow margins while the Indians edged Bryan 22-18 and Patrick Henry lost single-digit matchups to Bryan (27-21) and Delta (7-0).
Each of the league’s eight teams will play non-conference games over the season’s first three weeks before a seven-week conference gauntlet starting on Sept. 10. The league slate will open in week four with Bryan hosting Archbold, Liberty Center hosting Wauseon, Evergreen visiting Delta and Swanton traveling to Patrick Henry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.