Two teams with an intertwined history will meet Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium for the right to head to a state semifinal as Patrick Henry and Leipsic collide in a Division VII football regional final.
Although they haven’t met since opening the 2017 season against each other, the Patriots and Vikings have met on the gridiron 36 times with Patrick Henry leading the all-time series 25-10-1.
Deeper than that, Leipsic is led by Patrick Henry grad, Joe Kirkendall.
“I think we’re mirrors (of each other),” said Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann. “A lot of similar plays, a lot of similar pass patterns. They have a tremendous tight end. Along with Murdock from Liberty Center, those are the two best tight ends we’ve seen all year.”
The veteran coach sees the influences he’s had on the Leipsic coach.
“Having played and coached for me, we’re going to do a lot of things similar,” said Inselmann. “He’s also done his own little tweaks he’s a done a great job with.”
The rivalry goes even deeper than that. When Inselmann stepped away from the game following the 2013 season, it was Kirkendall who made the short trek north to take over. After two seasons, Kirkendall’s old job at Leipsic opened and the coach, who has done nothing but win with the Vikings, returned to Putnam County.
So, the Patrick Henry job opened once again. When the Patriots needed a coach, in stepped Inselmann, who won 200 games from 1991 to 2013.
Inselmann guided the Patriots to a state title in 2005 and five appearances in the state semifinals, the fifth coming when he returned in 2016.
“Anytime you are in a regional final, you realize that if you win, you’re in the final four,” said Inselmann. “That is so special. We’re just excited to be playing right now.”
Now, Kirkendall wants to focus on the game, which is another chance for Leipsic to claim its first regional title in football.
“I have a group of kids I’ve been around for four years,” said Kirkendall. “These kids have only played for me. For us, its the school’s third try to get to the state semifinals.
“It’s just another game for us,” continued Kirkendall. “We haven’t been playing them. For us, its just another opponent. We didn’t know anything about them until we watched them on film.”
What is impressive are the total numbers of both teams. Leipsic (11-1) comes in running for 250 yards a game and throwing for another 110. They allow 91 yards a game on the ground and 123 in the air. Patrick Henry (9-3) runs for 228 yards and throws for another 134 a game while allowing 73.5 yards a game rushing and 160 in the air.
The Patriots have allowed a total of eight rushing touchdowns this season.
“Defensively, they are very aggressive,” Kirkendall said of the Patrick Henry defense.
The Vikings have a pair of backs who have done a bit of damage this season. Juan Pena has run for 889 and 14 scores, while Cole Williamson adds 829 yards and 13 TDs on the ground.
Through the air, Drew Liffick has completed 69 of 127 passes for 1,173 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“Their backs run hard,” Inselmann said of the Leipsic duo. “They brake so many tackles. But, they can throw the ball too. It’s a balanced offense when they want it to be. As much as any team we’ve seen this year, they can hurt you both ways. Most of the other teams, you were worried about this over that, and I am very worried about their running game. But, their tight end is so good and they do a good job with their patterns, I can’t say we’ll try to stop one first.”
The Vikings running game was in full effect so far in the postseason. Leipsic ran for 230 yards over Mohawk, then had 308 last week against Edgerton.
“We always go in with the idea that we are going to be balanced,” stated Kirkendall. “We went into the Edgerton game thinking we had a really strong passing package ready to go. It just so happened that we didn’t need to use it because our running game was clicking so much.
The week before against Mohawk, we completed our first seven throws,” added the Leipsic coach. “We were 7-for-7 at halftime. We always go in and plan to be balanced. We’ve always believed in the importance of balance to a certain extent, then you take what’s there.”
Now, the Leipsic defense will have to face the running prowess of TJ Rhamy and Wil Morrow. Rhamy has run for 1,199 yards and 14 scores and Morrow has 1,108 yards and 18 TDs.
“They are very balanced,” said Kirkendall. “TJ (Rhamy) has thrown the ball a lot better this year. He really looks good throwing the football. When you combine that with the fact he’s a great runner, and Morrow is a strong physical kid, and they have four seniors on the offensive line, they pose some problems for you defensively.”
Rhamy has also completed 80 of 149 passes for 1,608 yards. Kolton Holloway has caught 44 of the passes for 1,071 yards.
“Rhamy, Morrow and Holloway, those kids are really, really good,” added Kirkendall. “At any point in time, any one of those kids can take a bad play and turn it into a great play.”
Morrow and Holloway have also missed time because of injuries. They are back, and the Patriots are playing at full strength.
“We’re healthier than we’ve been in quite a while, and we’re excited about that,” admitted Inselmann.
Kirkendall likes the challenge. The Viking defense has been slowing down prolific offenses all year.
“The strength of our team is the defense,” said Kirkendall. “The matchup is the best we could hope for. Our defense has been really strong all year. They provide a different look because they are not a true spread team. They’re not a true power team. They are somewhere in the middle doing multiple things.
“We have to keep our guys playing fast,” continued the Leipsic coach. “Like everybody else, when your kids play fast, they play better. We have to make sure we can keep them in line.”
Pena is also a force on defense. He’s made 71 tackles this year and leads the team with 11.5 sacks.
“Defensively, we’re not real sure,” Inselmann said on what he would see with the Leipsic defense. “They are going to mix up coverages and they are going to mix up fronts. We are not sure what they are going to do.”
At this level, Inselmann also knows the importance of taking care of the ball and special teams.
“It’s going to come down to taking care of the football,” said Inselmann. “Special teams are big, because that is field position.”
The winner of the game will meet the New Bremen-Marion Local winner next week in a state semifinal.
