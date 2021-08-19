After a one-year hiatus, the Tinora vs. Liberty Center rivalry is set to be renewed.
And coming off a year in which so much changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, seeing the familiar colors opposite them will bring a refreshing breath of normalcy.
“Well I mean you are excited every year to get to play football at this time and this year it is probably heightened a little bit because of the circumstances around last year and not getting to play them,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said.
Only adding to the normalcy is the fact that both programs are coming off good seasons last year, and are primed to continue that success into 2021.
After dropping their first two games last year to Archbold and Wauseon, the Tigers rallied off six straight victories before falling in overtime to 8-1 Colonel Crawford in the playoffs.
Mohler and the Tigers are hoping to keep that momentum going in the 2021 season opener on Friday
“We felt like as the year went on last year we got better and better each week and we knew that it was going to be a tough start to the season last year,” Mohler said. “We know that this year is going to be the same thing. We’ve got a really tough first half of our schedule and we are going to have to come out of the gate ready to fly.”
But keeping that momentum going will be harder than it seems. The Tigers lose their starting quarterback, the 2020 NWOAL Player of the Year in running back Max Phillips and three good receivers.
The Tigers will need to rely on players like their returning senior tight end Evan Conrad, who caught 16 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Zane Zeiter is expected to be the one throwing the ball to him.
Tinora on the other hand, brings back a lot of skill and experience on both sides of the ball.
The Rams will be led by senior quarterback Nolan Schafer and four rushers, including Schafer, that ran for 2,346 yards combined last season. They will also get back a ton of talent on defense as well.
“There is really nothing that they can’t do. They can line up and just pound the ball at you off-tackle with a big strong fullback. They have got quarterbacks that can throw the ball and also get guys in space,” Mohler said.
“The scariest thing is that they are better on defense than they are on offense because they are so aggressive, they are so strong, they fly to the ball and they are very disciplined.”
As for Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse, his team will be looking to put pressure the skill positions of the Tigers, with Zane Zeiter set to take the reins of the offense from last year’s second-team All-NWOAL quarterback Cam Krugh.
“I mean that is something that we have talked about,” Krouse said of putting pressure on Zeiter. “I mean take nothing away from the Zeiter kid but he has never taken a snap under center on a Friday night. We have to limit how much success he has early on.”
Getting pressure is a key for the Rams, but keeping the Tigers from breaking big plays has been an Achilles’ heel the last few seasons as well.
“We gotta get off to a good start. We have to try to make them drive a long distance and eliminate the big plays. Those have been things that have hurt us the past few years that we have played them, we have given up way too many big plays,” Krouse said.
As for the offense, the Rams will look to do exactly what they did last year, giving multiple players a lot of looks.
“We are going to spread the ball around like we have with this group and you hope, there are five or six of them for us that are capable of getting 15 plus touches, so you hope one or two of them can have a breakthrough night,” Mohler said.
If some of those players have breakthrough nights, then the Rams might just be on their way to their first win over Liberty Center since 2015.
