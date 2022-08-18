LIBERTY CENTER — A few more things going their way in last season’s opener against Liberty Center, and Tinora football might have that monkey off their backs.
But Wes Wymer’s game-winning kick found the center of the uprights with 22 seconds left and the Rams were sent home in defeat against the Tigers for the fifth-straight time.
Both teams left that game in the past quickly as Tinora went on to win their next 10-straight and and their first Green Meadows Conference title since 2015 before falling to eventual Division VI state champions Carey in the second round of the playoffs. Liberty Center ultimately befell the same fate but not before making it to the regional finals where they also lost to the Blue Devils.
And now, after a long offseason, both teams are focused on getting their 2022 seasons started off on the right foot.
“You’re always excited for that first game, but when you have a game that is the caliber of what we have with Tinora, you get more excited and you have to be ready,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler, who enters his sixth year as head coach without a loss to Tinora. “It really puts the pressure on you in preseason to make sure that you are prepared and ready to go because you know your opponent is going to be good.”
Though Tinora was able to whisk away that final kick headed through the uprights away from their memories pretty quickly last season, those that return from that team a year ago haven’t forgotten their only regular season loss and are eager to end what has been a lopsided six-year stretch from Liberty Center.
In the last six seasons, of which the teams have played five times, missing a game in the hectic 2020 season, Liberty Center has outscored Tinora 135-50. In the last 20 games, Tinora has won just five times, averaging only 15 points per game over that span.
Last year’s 21 point performance was good from Tinora but they still had trouble running the ball only putting up 69 yards as a team and getting help from a Brandon Edwards interception return for a touchdown.
It wasn’t good enough to win the game but it pushed the needle forward after being beaten handily in the prior three meeting before that. This year head coach Kenny Krouse and crew are focused on finally getting over the top.
“Every year it has been exactly what you’ve said. “They (LC) are one of the premier football programs here in northwest, Ohio. We have patterned ourselves after them.” Krouse, who enters his 25th season as head coach with a 178-85 record, said. “Obviously we’d like to get back in the win column against them, but it won’t be easy.”
Leading the way for the Tinora offense will be a new face in lefty Gavin Eckert under center as he’ll be the first new signal caller for the Rams since 2019 when Nolan Schafer took over the job. Schafer took every snap under center a year ago and threw for 1,171 yards and 11 touchdowns.
It’ll be Eckert’s job to be the leader in this Tinora offense against what usually is a stout Liberty Center defense that brings back a deep linebacking crew despise losing Owen Johnson, their leading tackler (105 tackles) and first-team all-Ohio linebacker.
“We have to stay out of second and third and long. We know that we aren’t going to score every down, we are going to have to punt,” Krouse said. “We have to limit turnovers and with being very very young and inexperienced up front we are going to have to hopefully give him enough time to work when we do have to throw.”
The offensive line will be almost completely new as Jacob Guisninger (5-10, 195) will be the only returner active against the Tigers. Javen Gaines (6-0, 270), who was slated to return on the line, will be out for six to seven weeks due to an injury.
That inexperienced will have some returning talent to block for though as Edwards returns after putting up 463 yards on 50 carries and a blistering 9.2 yards per carry. Cole Anders (34 carries, 229 yards, 4 touchdowns) will also feature in what should be a very speedy backfield for Tinora.
“That’s probably going to be the key to everything for us is making sure that we contain the Edwards kid, the Anders kid and whoever else they are giving the ball to because they are going to have a lot of speed,” Mohler said. “If they get in our secondary, I don’t think we are going to be able to catch them.
Making sure they don’t get in their secondary will be an deep linebacking core that includes Matthew Orr (55 tackles), Tanner Kline (27 tackles, five sacks), Aiden Hammontree (21 tackles), Trenton Kruse (59 tackles, two sacks) and Colton Kruse (49 tackles, three sacks) will make up a big unit.
Eckert will have to make some throws to keep the Tigers defense honest, but for the most part Mohler and LC are expecting the 25-year veteran Krouse to put the senior quarterback in advantageous situations.
“With their offense, they aren’t going to put him (Eckert) in a lot of situations where he’s going to have to go out and make huge plays with his arms,” Mohler said. “I think Kenny does a good job of really playing to his team’s strengths. But at the same time if they are able to run the ball it’s going to make it more difficult because they’re going to be able to play action and things like that.”
As for Liberty Center on offense they’ll return their starting quarterback in Zane Zeiter after he had an impressive sophomore season both passing (74-141, 967 yards) and running (717 yards, eight touchdowns).
Matthew Orr (194 carries, 1,059 yards, 19 TDs) will lead the always great rushing attack after a second-team all-NWOAL season at the position last year. Second-team all-Ohio offensive lineman Owen Box (6-3, 260 pounds) will lead the way in the trenches.
There will be plenty of defense on the other side to match for Tinora as despite the big losses on defense, they bring back their top five tacklers from a season ago including their three junior linebackers in Grady Gustwiler (80 tackles, 3 sacks), Brayden Roesti (75 tackles, 2 sacks and Joey Guisinger (72 tackles, 1.5 sacks). Guisinger is questionable to go for the contest though due to injury. According to Krouse the junior has not practiced in two weeks.
Dallas Dachenhaus (68 tackles, 2 sacks) will be the only returner on the line as Gaines’ (67 tackles, 5.5 sacks) absence will be felt the most on the defensive side as he is slated to return after a second-team all-Ohio selection there a year ago.
With a banged up and now increasingly more inexperienced defense, Krouse knows that the few returners are going to have to step up in a huge way to keep the Rams in this one.
“We have a lot of speed on both side of the ball and the turf should help that,” Krouse said. “But we are banged up and inexperienced so those linebackers and some of our returning secondary are going to be big pieces to our success on that side of the ball early.”
