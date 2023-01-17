For the first time since 1998, Tinora has gone through the process of interviewing and deciding on a head football coach.
On Tuesday, the Rams brought on a familiar face to guide the program in 2023 as assistant coach and Tinora graduate Eric Becker was approved as the school's 10th head football coach in a special board meeting.
Becker, a 1998 Tinora graduate, has served as an assistant on the varsity coaching staff in recent years coaching the offensive line. The new Ram leader was a standout in his days in Green and White playing for Mike Anderson, earning first team all-Ohio recognition as a defensive lineman as a senior in 1997.
"I'm really pleased with the process that our board and committee took, what we went through to put this together," said Tinora athletic director Craig Rutter. "This was an important hire for our school, our community and our kids. It's such a visible program and it's taken so seriously by our community with such pride in what we've accomplished over the year. It was important not to take a step back."
Becker's selection boosted him atop a field of seven finalists that were interviewed for the position and was approved unanimously by a five-person committee of Rutter, board members Shaun Mack and Eric Wiemken, superintendent Nicole Wells and Tinora High School principal Alex Nafziger.
Becker takes over a program that has been a model of consistency, with only three losing seasons since 2000, and served as an assistant under former head coach Kenny Krouse.
Krouse stepped down in late September amid an investigation into player misconduct in his 25th season coaching the Rams, departing with a 182-87 career record, 10 of the school's 12 Green Meadows Conference football titles and 13 playoff victories.
Assistant Jeff Schliesser served as interim coach for the rest of the season with Becker, Casey Helton and Charlie Kelly rounding out the coaching staff. The Rams won their final three regular season games to finish 7-3 and qualify for the Division V postseason where they defeated Marengo Highland 37-7 before bowing out to regional runner-up Elmwood, 34-15.
"I couldn't have been prouder of the job the assistants did coming together that week and that season," said Rutter of the team's resolve down the stretch. "Those four guys did an outstanding job of salvaging what could've been a devastating time for those kids and turned it into an exciting time. I was excited about how the kids responded and couldn't be prouder of how they handled adversity.
"Eric's got a temperamaent that the kids buy into and gravitate towards. He's going to make you better as a player, but he's going to correct you when you need it. He's a Tinora man, he's been in the program his whole life and he cares for the program and that came out in his interview."
Helton and Kelly will retain their assistant roles under Becker's leadership as the new Ram mentor builds the program in his image going forward.
The Rams will open their 2023 season at home with rival Liberty Center visiting Justin Coressel Stadium on Aug. 18.
