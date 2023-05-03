A pair of local squads will compete in different divisions when the 2023 high school football season begins in August as the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the divisional assignments for the state’s football programs on Wednesday.
After competing with the smallest enrollment in Division V last season at an adjusted enrollment of 154 males, Tinora will enter the 2023 season with an adjusted enrollment of 155 males, dropping the Rams back down to Division VI, where they competed in 2021. That mark of 155 is two behind the largest schools in Division VI, only behind Johnstown Northridge, Apple Creek Waynedale and New Lebanon Dixie.
Tinora finished 7-3 in the regular season last year, winning a first-round playoff game in Division V Region 18 before falling to Elmwood 34-15 in round two to finish 8-4.
The other school moving divisionally is the Patrick Henry Patriots. Another team regularly near the enrollment cutoff mark, PH is listed with an adjusted enrollment of 114 males. That figure ties the school with Covington for the most in Division VII, dropping down from Division VI a year ago where Patrick Henry finished 7-5 with a first-round D-VI playoff win against Ottawa Hills before bowing out against Ashland Crestview 31-22.
Hicksville remained as a Division VI school with a figure of 123, just eight more than the smallest schools in D-VI while Delta tied with Barnesville and Worthington Christian with a figure of 158 as the smallest schools in Division V. Archbold is just ahead of that trio at 163 to reside in Division V.
Outside of the aforementioned schools, few changes came to area schools. Defiance (285 boys) is the lone area school competing in Division III in football and will be joined in Region 10 by defending D-II state champion Toledo Central Catholic, who moves down a division for 2023.
Napoleon is also remaining in Division IV with 262 boys, 11 lower than the cutoff mark between Divisions III and IV.
Marion Local, who won the Division VI state title in 2022, will move down into Division VII in 2023. Since the state expanded to seven divisions in 2013, the Flyers have won six state titles with three in D-VI (2016-17, 2022) and four in Division VII (2013-14, 2019, 2021).
The football regular season will begin on Thursday, Aug. 17 for the area as Defiance and Napoleon kick the campaign off at Fred J. Brown Stadium, with the rest of the area’s football schools beginning Friday, Aug. 18. The first round of playoff games will kick off Oct. 27.
