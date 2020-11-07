MILLBURY – Tinora opened the second half on an 11-play drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock, with Brandon Edwards running in the final 23 yards on a pass from Nolan Schafer to take the lead, as the Rams held off Lake 29-25 in non-league football action.
The score in the third quarter gave the Rams a 16-13 lead. It grew when Ben Mendez recovered a fumble in the endzone and when KP Delarber scored from 13 yards out.
The hosts made the game close when they hit on 49 and 22 yard passes.
Christian Commisso ran for 86 yards to lead the Rams. Delarber added 81 yards on the ground.
Schafer completed 8 of 12 passes for 53 yards and a TD.
Depending on Fairview’s D-VI playoff game tonight against Columbus Grove, Tinora (7-2) face the Apaches for the GMC title to end the season.
Tinora 0 9 7 13 – 29
Lake 7 6 0 12 – 25
L – Lombardo 5-run (Saffran kick).
T – Safety, punt blocked in endzone.
T – Edwards 46-run (Camp kick).
L – Schroyer 71-pass from Saffran (pass failed).
T – Edwards 23-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
T – Mendez recovers fumble in endzone (kick failed).
T – Delarber 13-run (Camp kick).
L – Henry 49-pass from Saffran (pass failed).
L – Henry 22-pass from Saffran (kick failed).
