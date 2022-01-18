NAPOLEON — After 14 seasons at Napoleon and a coaching career entering its third decade, Tory Strock has decided to hang up the whistle.
Strock informed his players Tuesday afternoon that he is retiring from coaching after nearly a decade and a half coaching the Wildcat football program and a bevy of memories made along the way.
Strock recorded 79 wins, 66 losses and a tie in his tenure at Napoleon since taking the job in 2008 with a 2012 Northern Lakes League championship and five playoff trips in his time patrolling the sidelines at Buckenmeyer Stadium.
“We want to thank coach Strock for his leadership with the football program these last 14 years,” said Napoleon athletic director Andrew Ham. “He has made a positive impact on so many young athletes that have played for him over the years. Coach Strock has been the biggest supporter and advocate for the Wildcats and our student athletes. We congratulate him on his retirement from coaching and wish him well as a new chapter starts for him.”
Including a seven-year stint at Leipsic (2001-08, 28-42) and one year coaching Lima Central Catholic in 2000 (4-6), Strock steps aside with 111 career victories in 226 games coached.
After John Snoad stepped down in 2007 to take the head coaching job at Gahanna Lincoln despite a 10-2 season and four straight playoff trips, Strock took over at Napoleon and kept a steady hand, winning five games or more in his first nine seasons.
The high mark was the 2012 campaign that saw the Wildcats finish the regular season undefeated at 9-0-1 (scoreless tie with Kettering Alter), win the school’s first NLL championship with two overtime contests and four single-digit league wins and earn victories over Caledonia River Valley and rival Bryan in the Division III playoffs before falling to eventual state runner-up Bellevue in the regional finals.
Strock took the reins of a program that has always been the smallest school in any conference it played in, whether in his first three years from 2008-2010 in the Greater Buckeye Conference (Sandusky, Marion Harding, Lima Senior, Fremont Ross, Findlay) or in the NLL since 2011 with Division I foe Perrysburg and D-II teams in Sylvania Northview, Springfield and Anthony Wayne. That underdog mindset was apparent in his teams’ play on the field, which was no accident.
As important as any was also Strock’s 9-5 career record against rival Defiance.
Per the release, the search for Strock’s replacement is underway with an internal and external posting for candidates.
“We will look for a head coach that can build upon and understand the football tradition at Napoleon,” said Ham.
