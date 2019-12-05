EDON – After 10 years at the helm of his alma mater, Scott Staten has stepped down as the football coach of the Bombers.
Staten leaves with a 54-49 record. He leaves as the winningest coach in Edon history. This past season, the Bombers finished 7-4 and reached the Division VII playoffs, falling in the first round to Norwalk St. Paul.
“During our time with the Bombers, we were able to take a struggling program and turn in into an immediate success,” Staten said in a statement. “In our first year, the team went from 2-8 to 7-3 because of that group’s willingness yo believe in the process and outwork the competition.”
Under Staten, the Bombers enjoyed success in moving from the Michigan-based SCAA into the Toledo Area Athletic Conference for football.
“In our first four years of running the Edon program, the 2013 class became the winningest class in school history,” added Staten. “We put Edon back on the map and gained the respect of other programs around Northwest Ohio.”
Staten is also stepping away from his position as the weightroom coordinator.
“We developed a competitive lifting team that win the Northwood powerlifting meet twice, and finished runner up three times,” mentioned Staten. “We also developed a nutrition program to feed the lifters in the morning and educate them on how to properly take care of their bodies.”
The now-former coach has a few people to thank.
“We could not have done this without the supportive parents and community members,” added Staten. “You allowed us to coach and push your kids to get them to complete physical tasks that they never dreamed were possible.
“Most importantly, I want to thank all my players, past and present,” closed Staten. “I have given everything I have, physically and emotionally, to you and this program and the return is immeasurable. I cannot say enough how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to teach and coach such incredible human beings with great competitive spirits.”
Edon becomes the second Williams county football job to open, as Steven Branchau stepped down at Montpelier.
