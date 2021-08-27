ST MARYS — Defiance found little success on the road against Western Buckeye League foe St. Marys on Friday, falling to the Roughriders 56-0 to open WBL play.
Roughrider running back Ross Henschan scored the first three touchdowns of the game, all on the ground and in the first quarter.
Henschen finished with 68 yards on 15 carries, including the three touchdowns. But it wasn’t just Henschen that gashed the Bulldogs defense, Colton Mabry averaged 18 yards a carry with 89 yards on five totles with one score.
As a team, 14 players carried the ball at least once for St. Marys, and eight had at least 15 yards. The Roughriders did not complete a single pass in the game and ran for a total of 332 yards on 58 carries.
“They were just physically better than us. We kept tackling high, you can’t tackle St. Marys high. It took us a little time to get our footing and even then we kept getting gashed,” Defiance head coach Travis Cooper said of the Bulldogs’ trouble stopping the run game.
Aiden Hinkel scored the lone touchdown for the St. Marys in the second quarter, from six yards out.
Though the Roughriders put points up quickly, the Bulldogs were able to get a stop on the on the first drive on the game.
However, they weren’t able to get anything going on offense, in large part due to turnovers, finishing with four for the game.
The Bulldogs finished with just 109 total yards of total offense.
“A lot of those turnovers were just broken plays,” said Cooper. “It was bad, we got to take care of the football but I think a lot of it was out of desperation. It is something that we will definitely have to look at in practice this week,” Cooper said.
With the loss the Bulldogs fall to 1-1 on the season and will now take on the Division IV reigning state champion Van Wert at home on Friday at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Kam’Ron Rivera led the Bulldgos on the ground with nine carries for 36 yards. Anthony Wilder averaged 9.3 yards per carry on three carries for 38 yards.
Through the air Rivera threw just three passes, completing two passes for 19 yards and an interception.
“I told the kids after the game that it is just one loss, we are still 1-1 We can go one or two ways and I still really think that we have a really talented team that can do some good things this year,” Cooper said.
St. Marys 21 7 14 14 – 56
Defiance 0 0 0 0 – 0
SM — Henschen 4-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Henschen 1-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Henschen 3-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Hinkle 5-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Sharpe 14-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Dammyer INT return (Bowers kick).
SM — Mabry 56-run (Bowers kick).
SM — Engel 3-run (Bowers kick).
