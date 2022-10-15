The career of a high school athlete isn’t just four years of practices and games. Rather, it’s a journey, a path that sees highs and lows, decisions to be made and opportunities to learn.
For Defiance football, that journey has meant a rise back to respectability and a stirring of memories and records that predate the birth of the team’s 13 seniors.
The 6-3 Bulldogs have already eclipsed the past two years’ win totals combined and have already won more games in a season than any DHS team since 2013.
Helping power that surge back to contention are players that have been through that journey, whether a trek back from a year lost to injury, a move to different positions on the field or a path that includes multiple schools along the way.
“For those kids that were here in some of the low times, the COVID year and all that threw at them and then having a new coach comes in, they stuck it out,” said Cooper of the veterans on the roster. “For these guys to stick it out and adapt and trust me and the rest of the coaches … for them to finally start to reap some of the benefits of that, it’s really rewarding as a coach.
“That’s why we do this job, to see the smiles on their faces and see them get pats on the back. I’m really glad this didn’t have to wait until they were gone for us to get some good things going.”
Senior captains Gavin Miller, Christian Commisso and Gavino Gomez are emblematic of that journey, just as DHS head coach Travis Cooper is.
Cooper’s coaching career started on Palmer Drive, serving as an assistant in the early 2000s under Jerry Buti, including a spot on the 2003 team’s coaching staff. Cooper cut his teeth under Buti before eventually taking head coaching positions at Bryan and Wauseon and applying for the Defiance job after Buti’s retirement from coaching in 2015. Six years later, the Bulldog mentor is leading a team that has clawed back to become a tough out in an equally tough WBL.
Gomez, a 5-7 senior linebacker, missed the 2021 campaign with an injury in Cooper’s first year at the helm as Defiance finished 3-7. But the veteran saw the potential of the squad and was motivated in his final campaign after combining for three wins the two years prior.
“We’re just communicating more,” said Gomez of the Bulldogs’ improvement. “Especially during the summer, we were just talking and Coach was really pushing that on us that we gotta just talk. We’ve gotta fly around when they have the ball. We’ve just got a lot of young guys that want to make this team better.”
Gomez is among the crew leading a DHS defense that has risen to fourth in the WBL in yardage allowed (258.8 ypg) and third in points allowed (13.9) while also forcing 11 turnovers. The senior has 33.5 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and four passes broken up on the year.
“Last year was really tough for me not being able to play, but I just stuck with it,” said Gomez. “I went to every practice even though I couldn’t do anything. With every practice, I was just looking for next year hoping that we could have a great season.”
Joining Gomez on that defensive crew is Miller, a multi-year starter who started his Bulldog career as the starting quarterback a season ago. However, with the program building for the future, Miller surrendered his QB spot to play tight end and defensive end while allowing then-freshman Brez Zipfel to see time under center.
With that change, the 6-0, 186-pound senior has paid stellar dividends, racking up team highs in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (eight) while recording 35 tackles on the year.
“I feel like I’ve played every position on the field I’m pretty sure but this is where I should be,” said Miller. “I think I’m best at defensive end and I can do my best for the team.”
Rounding out the defensive leaders as a senior is Commisso, who stood out as a three-year letterman for Tinora with 185 tackles, six sacks and five pass breakups in three years as a Ram linebacker, along with 1,616 yards and 18 touchdowns as a starter at fullback.
After transferring to Defiance earlier this year ahead of the 2022 spring baseball season, Commisso has slotted in cleanly with the defensive unit to bring a new dimension with 52.5 tackles and led the team in that category before missing the Bulldogs’ win over Elida with an injury. Back in the lineup, Commisso is plenty motivated to finish his season and career strong in a different colored jersey than he started.
“I had a great three years at Tinora, but there was nowhere else I’d rather be than Defiance right now because these guys have made me feel like a family,” said Commisso. “They made me feel like I’ve been here for four years and it’s been really fun. I’m just happy to be a part of this team.”
“I couldn’t pick a better cross sample of our kids for the three captains,” said Cooper. “They’ve all had their own adversities and things they’ve had to deal with … For them to all come together, it just really galvanized our team. You look at a kid like Michael Mullins, a senior walking the halls last year but never played for us … it’s really just a cool dynamic when I sit back and think about all the pieces and how they’ve all just kinda meshed together. It’s a testament to those young guys that played last year and those other seniors who have made all those guys feel welcome.”
The trio of captains are far from the only veterans on the roster with seniors Brian Phillips, Blaze Fitch, Jackson Walter, Branden Gmutza, Craig Nichols, Viktor Jurcevich, Michael Mullins, Jacob Lipps, Karson Hoffman and Caden Hazelton rounding out the final-year vets.
All the Bulldog seniors bring different paths to their final seasons, with Gmutza and Jurcevich pulling multiple years of double duty in soccer and special teams football action while Lipps has moved into a key role in the linemen rotation after transferring from Paulding. Phillips is one of the Bulldogs’ two-way leaders with a team-high 40 catches for 467 yards and two TDs while recording 28.5 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions on defense.
Mullins, a 5-10, 185-pound senior, came from not playing football at all to battling his way into starting positions on the defensive line with 12.5 tackles and a sack this season.
Nichols has had the longest path to Bulldog blue, playing three seasons for Demopolis High School in Alabama and playing in week one for that team before moving to Defiance. As the 5-10, 210-pound senior has acclimated, so has his output increased, providing a heck of a backfield combo with 353 rushing yards and six TDs along with a kick return TD to couple with junior running back Brogan Castillo (773 yards, seven TDs, 12 catches, 259 yards, two TDs).
The seniors have seen underclassmen like sophomores Zipfel (117-of-189, 1,261 yards, nine TDs), Anthony Wilder (34 catches, 352 yards, four TDs), Abel Rubio (52.5 tackles, five TFLs, one INT) and Joey Robinson (39.5 tackles, four TFLs, one sack) and juniors Garrett Rodenberger (52 tackles, two INTs), Andrew Irizarry (24.5 tackles), Matt Arreola and Antonio Lopez (23.5 tackles, two INTs, four pass breakups) mix in with the veterans to create a deep and talented roster.
“It gives us a good feeling and hope for the future because we see those younger guys out there making plays and stepping up on the varsity level,” added Commisso. “That makes us feel good, you know that when our time is done that they’ll have it under control.”
“That ‘97 team, we’ve been talking about ever since they had their reunion (two weeks ago) that those guys really put in the work, even if you were just on the scout team, you were a big part of that,” said Gomez. “That’s what really helps with this program because if you’re part of this program, you’re helping out here and being part of something special.”
