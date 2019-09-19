HAMLER — One question needed to be answered before the 2018 football season at Patrick Henry. With the loss of quarterback Jarrett Maas, who was going to fill in? Well, an unsuspecting answer came in the form of a nose guard.
In stepped TJ Rhamy, who more than admirable has done the job.
“It’s kinda tough,” Rhamy said on if he’s a quarterback who plays nose tackle, or if he’s a nose tackle who plays quarterback. “I guess its whatever you prefer. Nose tackle playing quarterback sounds like a bigger dude. A quarterback playing nose tackle kind of fits me more.”
Rhamy tells a story on how he was asked to play the position.
“Freshman year, I played nose guard,” said the PH senior. “Sophomore year, towards the end of the season, coach I needed a quarterback, because Jarrett Maas was leaving. I was playing catch in practice during the season, then he had me throw some routes. From there, all summer, I was practicing at quarterback.”
Veteran Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann would love to take full credit, but he can’t.
“It was actually the idea of some of my assistant coaches,” admitted Inselmann. “Towards the end of the season his sophomore year, we started to have him throw on the side a little bit. I was just watching him and thought, ‘oh my.’ It never dawned on me that we would want to consider that.
“The following offseason, we found out he was our man.”
It took an offseason 7-on-7 drill for Inselmann to realize Rhamy would be that guy.
“We did a 7-on-7 at Ayersville,” said Inselmann. “It was the summer going into his junior year. He had never taken a snap yet. He was reading (defenses), making progressions and staying calm, all the things you need to do. I knew at that point. I went into the coaches office in June and said he was our boy.”
And so far, it’s been pretty successful to say the least. Last season, Rhamy both passed and ran for over 1,000 yards, which was good enough to be named second-team all-league in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.
“We love how much of a strong runner he is,” said Inselmann. “We wanted to have that dual threat.”
Continuing to play defense, Rhamy was named the league’s defensive player of the year.
So, which award was more impressive?
“Honestly, the quarterback one because there is so much competition,” Rhamy said of the award. “I’ve had honors at nose guard, but getting that second-team quarterback was something special.”
His coach agrees.
“He’s a wrestler, so its natural for him to be good in the trenches with his hands,” said Inselmann. “He’s willing to be the quarterback. He puts his heart and soul into it. I’m more proud of what he’s become as a quarterback because I think it’s taken an open mind on his part. I just think its a great thing.”
Getting back to defense, Inselmann had no choice but to play his new quarterback on the defensive line.
“I thought there was no way we could have our quarterback play nose guard,” admitted Inselmann. “It was my decision that we were going to try him at defensive back. We found out, starting 0-3, we decided to make that change. I knew it when I went up to the coaches office on a Sunday afternoon. I didn’t have to say anything. I said ‘I know, we’re moving him back to nose guard.’ We moved him back to nose guard and you can say the rest is history.”
It’s true, Rhamy needed to play somewhere. Patrick Henry, the smallest school in the NWOAL, has between 25-30 boys coming out for football.
“We’re the only Division VII school in our league, but we don’t play a Division VII team on our schedule,” added Inselmann. “We’ve got to put our horses out there.”
Like the coach said, it wasn’t a great start to the season. The Patriots, playing some tough teams, started out 0-3 a season ago. Once league play started, PH caught fire and ripped off seven league wins in a row to win another NWOAL championship.
“It was really tough for us,” Rhamy said of the start of last season. “It wasn’t enjoyable out here. We were 0-3 and upset, and there was just no energy here. Week four we started winning and started putting things together. We put people in the right spots and just gained more confidence.”
This year has been quite different. Thanks to the play of Rhamy – among others – Patrick Henry opened with wins over Lake, Wayne Trace and Columbus Grove to start 3-0.
“It’s so much fun out here,” Rhamy said of this season. “All the guys out here and making jokes and having fun. We love to play the game. We love being out here. It’s a fun atmosphere. Coach is screaming and there is lots of energy.”
Rhamy is also having fun playing for coach Inselmann.
“He’s so enthusiastic,” Rhamy said of his coach. “He has a lot of expectations for us. We’re trying to live up to them. We’re trying to have fun while doing it too.”
Rhamy will also admit to having some help on offense. Rhamy has completed 21 of 37 passes for 476 yards and six scores. Another senior, receiver Kolton Holloway, has hauled in 12 of the completions for 350 yards.
“I love it. I can just throw it up there, anywhere in his vicinity, and he’ll go up and grab it,” Rhamy said of his friend and pass-catcher. “He’s going to fight for it, he’s going to wrestle for it. He’s going to give it his all to make a play.”
Having guys like Rhamy has also made coaching fun for old coaches like Inselmann.
“The reason I love to coach is because of kids like him,” said Inselmann. “I coached his dad too. They are the type of kids that don’t question anything. They’ve been brought up at home with respect. They know what they are doing and that’s just the way it is.”
The Patriots are preparing for another run at the NWOAL title, plus hoping for a playoff spot. After that, Rhamy hopes college football is in his future. The school – and position – is up in the air.
“I haven’t had any official offers,” said the PH senior. “I’m going to wait until after the season to see what comes my way.”
