ARCHBOLD — There are many words that people have used to describe Archbold’s D.J. Newman.
Star, athletic, play-maker.
But those are all words that describe him on the playing field. Those that see him off it, see things in a little bit of a different light.
“I think when it comes to DJ, he is one of those kids that is just always working hard. “Archbold head football coach David Dominique said. “The biggest thing is, you see him in the weight room on his days off and he just never quits working. That is just one of those intangibles that you just can’t coach. He wants to succeed so bad.”
That is a common theme when it comes to athletes that have had as much success as Newman has had in his high school career. And there aren’t many in this area that have been able to have the type of success that Newman has.
A three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and baseball, Newman earned countless awards in his junior season including NWOAL baseball player of the year first-team all-NWOAL at quarterback and first-team all-NWOAL in basketball.
His senior football season has gotten off to about as hot of a start as possible as well as he has led the Bluestreaks to a 5-0 record and a No. 2 state ranking in Division VI behind 929 passing yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 598 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. That accounts for 1,527 yards of offense through five games.
But don’t ask him about his accolades, because that will be the last thing he’ll talk about. Here is an answer to a question about where he gets his humbleness from and how that has helped him get to where he is.
“Also with some great teammates like you were talking about with those linemen, everyone was doubting them all week and they came out and showed that they shouldn’t be doubted. They played with a big chip on their shoulder and it really showed,” Newman said.
That humble nature has certainly not been lost on those around him either.
“The best part about him is he is always the first one to credit other people. Last night, for example, he was giving his offensive line credit and as an 18-year old guy, he is just one of those kids that truly understands what it takes to win and what it takes to be a team player,” Dominique said.
Newman says that he gets the humble nature from his family, who have taught him and raised him that way.
His father also gave him the sport that he first loved in football as he was a big football fan and passed that on down to his son. Doug Newman was a quarterback for the Bluestreaks and helped them to be division IV state runners up his senior season in 1982.
DJ Newman will hope to one-up his dad this year, but for Newman, the game isn’t all about just wins and losses, though it is very important to him.
“I love the game, everything about it I love doing. I love practice, I love competing with all of my teammates. To win a game it is a big team effort and that is what I love about it,” Newman said.
“He is just one of those kids that is so darn competitive and he just doesn’t want to fail but as a whole, off the field he is just a great all-around individual. He likes to joke around, likes to have fun but he knows when it is time to be serious and really buckle down,” Dominique said.
But it doesn’t take a coach or someone close to Newman to figure out just how competitive he is, anyone having a short conversation with him could probably find that out pretty easily.
“In your head, you can always think of someone that is getting better than you at that exact moment. There is always someone that is working hard that can push you to the limits because other league teams don’t just sit around, they are working hard too so you just gotta outwork them,” Newman said.
And though it might seem like it, the starting quarterback job wasn’t handed to Newman right off the bat — it was something that he had to earn.
“He was an equipment manager for us and you could tell that he was athletic as a young kid but that doesn’t always mean everything. When he came in his freshman year he didn’t start obviously but by the end of the year, he just kept pushing the guys ahead of him, Dominique said. “He got his chance against a good PH team his sophomore year and he just lit it up. From then on you just knew that he could be a special player.”
In that 2019 36-35 victory over the Patriots, Newman threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns, giving everyone a glimpse of what was in store in years to come. It was more of the same last week for a similarly good Liberty Center team as he threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
There are plenty of factors that go into putting up numbers like that and this year, Newman has been putting up those types of numbers week after week. A part of that is his ability to make something out of nothing when their planned play breaks down.
“It is a lot of fun,” Newman said of his team’s ability to play backyard football at times in games. “Coach Dominique gives us a lot of freedom so I give thanks to him and there are a lot of athletes on the field so that makes it a lot of fun for us.
“They never know what is coming with our offense. We have so many weapons to go to.”
And even though the time that Newman has to light up the football field keeps drawing closer and closer to an end in his senior season, he isn’t thinking about that.
He has goals of winning the NWOAL in football and going undefeated with a lengthy playoff run on his mind. When basketball season comes up next he’ll be making new goals.
Aside from that, he is just focused on the present.
“I just try to move forward and once I’m graduated I can sit back and think about all those times as long as I want,” Newman said of thinking about all that he has accomplished. “I am going to try and make as many memories as I can while I am in high school,” Newman said.
But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t think about the future at all. In what should be a surprise to no one, he wants to make sure that his younger teammates, who will carry the mantle for Archbold athletics in the coming years after his departure, have a good start too.
“I want to leave a positive impact for the guys coming up. I want these younger guys to work hard just like the senior class this year, not just me but our whole senior class. I want the coaching staff to be able to use us as an example that we worked hard and did all the right things,” Newman said.
