HICKSVILLE — Absolutely nothing will keep Hicksville senior Camden Straub from playing his senior year of football.
He’s made sure of that.
Born with streeters dysplasia – a rare disease that occurs before childbirth when different parts of the body in utero get completely or partially wrapped up in the amniotic membrane, has forced Straub to live life with four fingers on his left hand and has a prosthetic leg below the calf on his left leg.
It has never kept Straub away from sports.
Born in the Philippines and raised in Indiana, Straub has been around sports most of his life.
In his younger days, football was his sport of choice.
“When I lived in Indiana, I played what was called rocket football,” said Straub. “I quit to focus on basketball.”
Missing fingers and a limb was never an issue for Straub.
“This doesn’t really affect me,” admitted Straub. “I feel like a normal person. I have great friends.”
Those friends make up some of the roster of the Hicksville football team.
Although basketball was the early sport for Straub, the need to join his friends was too great and now a senior, he is a receiver and defensive back on the Aces’ football team.
“It’s been fun playing with my friends,” added Straub. “I have lots of good memories. Practices are fun, they are hard.”
Straub made the difficult choice to give up basketball to play football. He thinks he made a good decision.
“I decided not to play basketball this year,” said Straub. “Since its my last year (of high school), I just wanted to play with all of my friends. Also, I like the coach.”
It did take some prodding from Hicksville head coach Lucas Smith for Straub to join the football team.
“Coach Smith told me I should play my junior year,” said Straub. “I just didn’t really want to. This year I’m glad I started playing.”
Smith also would have liked more time with Straub.
“For me, he brings a little extra perspective,” said Smith. “You look out there and see a kid who doesn’t have all his extremities and for the other kids, there is no excuses. He’s not very big, he’s not very tall, but the kid works his butt off and is super coachable. He’s the kind of kind you wish you had more of. Selfishly, I wish he would have come out as a freshman.”
Even with the short time to get ready for the season, Straub has worked his way onto the field for the Aces.
“He’s been a starter with two months of practice,” said the Hicksville coach. “I can’t imagine where he’d be at if we would have had him since he was a freshman.”
There was one thing that kept Straub away from game action this season. Before the Aces’ opening game of the year at Edgerton, he was told his prosthetic was not cleared by the OHSAA and the game officials and had to sit out.
“When I found out I couldn’t play the first game (of the season), that was hard,” admitted Straub.
Since then, he’s been there for Smith, his friends and his teammates to do whatever is needed.
“Just being there and doing what coach Smith tells me to do, I feel like I’m doing my job,” Straub said of his role on the team. “We have different game plans. Wherever he tells me to be, I’ll be there.”
The toughness in Straub is something Smith admires the most.
“He drops very few passes,” Smith said of Straub’s effort. “He doesn’t make excuses. One of the things we stand for out here is accountability and that’s do your job, fix your mistakes, don’t complain or make excuses and he fits that. He’s doesn’t blame other things and he doesn’t make excuses. A lot of people look for the easy way out and he doesn’t want the easy way out.”
Without basketball out, Straub is looking at potentially joining the Hicksville baseball team this spring. Straub also fills his time in a new athletic arena – boxing.
“I don’t play basketball anymore. I play other sports,” admitted Straub. “Boxing is really fun. Once I’m done with football I’ll box. I think I’m playing baseball. I haven’t made a decision yet.”
