AYERSVILLE — 38 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, 17 receptions, 171 yards, one touchdown catch, 35 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Those statistics, while perfectly respectable for a high school player, don’t jump off the page.
For Ayersville senior Hayden Dales, however, every snap has more importance regardless of the statistical result.
An injury playing at the varsity level as a freshman sent the Pilot captain on a path he never expected, through surgeries and visits to specialists and the looming doubt that sports may not have been his destiny.
Through it all, however, the 6-2, 195-pound receiver and defensive back came out better for it by his own admission.
“I definitely was not expecting any of the setbacks that I experienced in the surgical and recovery processes,” said Dales. “I had my good days, I had my bad days, that’s just how it goes but it all comes down to having grit and never stopping and never letting go of that thought that says, ‘hey, I can come back.’”
FRESHMAN YEAR
With father Chris as Ayersville head football coach for over a decade, older brother Dauson a former all-Ohioan as a Pilot gridder and older sister Kryshel currently playing softball at Division III Bluffton, sports have always been in Hayden Dales’ DNA.
So when his freshman year came around at Ayersville, it seemed fitting that the natural athleticism would draw him to the gridiron and Dales earned a spot in the Pilots’ starting lineup in his freshman year of 2018.
Six games in, Dales had tallied 29 tackles, a fumble recovery, two passes defended and 14 receptions for 121 yards statistically for then-head coach Adam Baker heading into a week seven contest at Wayne Trace.
“I had a little injury during practice, didn’t think much about it,” explained Dales. “I took another route to the outside and came in real hot and hit the sideline and long story short, it was just a big blow to my hip and inner groin. I didn’t really know what to think about it but all the pain, all the tears right away, I just knew something was wrong.
“One thing I can truly remember was Wayne Trace’s coach automatically ran to me when it happened and said no, no, … this is not OK, stay down. He told me one day after my surgeries …’I’ve never seen an injury like that.’ Bless him that he actually came across and said that because in my mind, I was just gonna get up and go.”
DIAGNOSIS
Injuries are a part of contact sports, a fact that’s understood among parents and athletes alike.
Despite the pain in the moment and the ache to return to the field, the process of diagnosis, rehabilitation, recovery and return are usually fairly linear and as long as the work is put in to heal, things follow that path.
Unfortunately for Dales, that path took many turns, starting with the diagnosis itself.
Dales waited about seven months before being first diagnosed with a sports hernia. After undergoing surgery to repair the issue, Dales worked through the rehabilitation and physical therapy process, but pain returned and setbacks kept arising in his quest to return to play.
“PT (physical therapy) came along and I can go down the line on that, I probably had seven or eight specialists, probably up to 10 looking at me and orthopedic surgeons, etc.,” explained Dales. “I had a cascade of stuff.”
With complications from the surgery and the healing process, a mesh that had been put in place to help heal the hernia had shifted further away. Pain continued to plague the then-sophomore and the family spread a net to find some insight.
That came from a connection with a doctor at Purdue University, who had connections with Dr. William Meyers, a renowned surgeon specializing in core muscle injuries at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.
Meyers is no stranger to working with football players, as Dales noted that the noted doctor has performed surgeries on NFL standouts like Nick Bosa, Jeffrey Okudah, Adrian Peterson and J.J. Watt.
Dales then underwent a second surgery to address the problem as he and his family learned that a hernia wasn’t the main cause of the problem, but part of a more serious set of injuries that saw Dales’ hip labrum torn and multiple core muscles in his hip and abdomen.
The surgery in Philadelphia addressed some of the problems but a third setback then arose.
Through the entire process, Dales had developed calcification in his hip joint which continued pain throughout the physical therapy process.
That third diagnosis was the key as a third surgery was necessary but was the final cap on an arduous journey.
“The biggest thing is, we never gave up, we always told Hayden that we’re going to figure out what’s wrong and we’re going to get you fixed,” said Chris Dales. “Two and a half years later, three major surgeries later, we finally got back but we never gave up hope. And there were some low moments, physically low moments.
“At one point, we (told him), we just want you to be a normal kid, to be able to walk right. That’s what our goal was and anything on top of that has been a blessing. I guess we’ve got to thank God that he’s playing, he’s playing well, he’s being a kid and enjoying it. That’s all you could wish for as a parent and as a head football coach.”
Hayden, who has served as a captain and plans on competing in three sports as a senior, admitted there were mental hurdles that were tough to overcome.
“As a high school student-athlete, I didn’t really know how to cope, how to deal with those things because a normal 15, 16, 17-year-old doesn’t really go through something like that,” explained the younger Dales. “Luckily I had my family support behind me and friends around me, my surgeons, my physical therapists, the whole medical field basically.”
Citing specifically the connections and support they received from Meyers and from Defiance Physical Therapy owners and therapists Kevin McCann and Ryan Crandall, the elder Dales saw first hand how impactful support was through the process.
“It’s been a journey,” said Dales. “As parents you do what you have to do, you make the sacrifices to do what’s best for your kids. It’s been a great learning experience. It’s been a journey you don’t want anybody to go through, but it’s made him stronger.”
RETURN TO THE FIELD
With the long path to recovery behind him, Hayden Dales has regained a starting role and a captainship for the Pilots this season and has been a dual starter in the 4-3 Pilots’ season to date.
Just as Dales has been no stranger to overcoming adversity, the Pilots have done so as well as a 2-0 start was followed by a loss, a week away due to COVID protocols and back-to-back conference losses to Tinora and Antwerp that kept GMC title hopes out of reach. A 28-6 win on Oct. 8 over Wayne Trace righted things a bit and entering Friday’s week nine game with Fairview, the Pilots resided at seventh in the Division VII Region 26 computer rankings.
As a senior, any chance to get an extra game on your home field is a blessing. For Dales, it means that much more.
“We have some ups and some downs and some games, we’re just one play away,” said Dales. “As a team captain, my job is keeping everyone together … I need to bring something special, something extra for them to say, hey if Hayden’s out there making plays, what can I do?”
CHANGE IN PERSPECTIVES
Major life changes have a tendency to shift perspective as the world slows down around a person and provides a new way of understanding things.
For Dales, the injury and its recovery even changed his future.
“When I was younger, I really wanted to be a veterinarian, I was all for pets,” explained Dales, who noted interest from the University of Findlay and Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Mich. on both the athletic and academic fronts. “Through this process in my high school career, it kinda converted me to more towards the medical field. I really want to study in anatomy, physiology, those areas for an undergrad and then towards PT school or a physician’s assistant program.”
The pain of the injury, the recovery, the setbacks of the therapy process and the mental toll could easily make a person jaded or internally focuses but both coach and son have seen the positives of the journey as well.
“We kept saying to him, don’t ask, God, why me?,” said the elder Dales. “HIs brother and sister had a lot of success, but we said Hayden, we can’t say why me, we have to figure out what’s wrong, get you fixed and stay strong as a family and that’s exactly what we’ve done As a coach, that’s what you preach, you overcome adverse situations and that’s what we had. Now he’s back playing and having a great senior year. “
“It’s a blessing in disguise, I have all this physiological knowledge of my body and I can go down the line, naming basically every ligament and muscle at this point,” noted Hayden with a laugh. “I think this whole journey, it’s going to make me a better person in the long run.
“I had to come into this season with a different energy and mentality to get my team to where we needed to be. Just being out on the field, everything came back. It’s just a great feeling. Even though I missed out on three years, I truly believe it’s a blessing in disguise. I want to thank the people around me because without them, I know I wouldn’t be in the place I am right now.”
