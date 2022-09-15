AYERSVILLE — Change was the name of the game for Ayersville football in the 2022 offseason.
They saw their head coach Chris Dales leave after a three-year stint back with the program and six seniors, who were crucial to the Pilots’ first winning season since their unblemished regular season in 2016, also depart.
In 2022 the Pilots are out to hot start, winning their last three games in a row by an average margin of 20 points en route to a 3-1 record.
It all starts with a four-person senior class made up of Owen Berner, Blake Hauenstein, Tyson Schlachter and Weston McGuire that have been playing together since the sixth grade.
“We all just have so much chemistry on the field. We all know what we are going to do before we even do it,” senior running back Berner said. “We’ve spent hundreds of hours practicing together and we’ve been friends kindergarten who have just been around each other so much.”
That senior class has led the charge with new head coach Andrew Mickey now pulling the reigns. Mickey, who graduated from Defiance College, was an assistant under Doug Rakes in Fairview for 12 seasons before taking the North Central athletic director job in 2021. He is still a health and physical education teacher at North Central.
Coming to the Pilots was Mickey’s first opportunity as a head coach, and this senior class made his job easier from the jump.
“The buy in was instant,” Mickey said of his first impression of this senior group. “They don’t question things and you can tell there are great families here in Ayersville. And that’s something I appreciate because it makes our jobs as coaches much easier.”
Being able to buy into the head coach has certainly contributed to the early success, but it also isn’t the easiest thing in the world to do.
For McGuire though, the change has been welcome so far.
“I don’t know if that it is that we are seniors now, or if it’s the change in coaches but it’s definitely a lot more fun,” the senior wide receiver said. “Everyone is just living in the moment and no one is wanting to go home early after practice or ready for the season to be over, so it is definitely a lot more fun this year.”
And though there has been a lot of change this season, one of the constants from the playoff team a year ago, has been their star running back.
Berner is the leader of a Pilots’ running game that is tops in the Green Meadows Conference in total yards this season (1,016 yards, 254 ypg) after coming off a season last year where he rushed for a GMC-leading 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is again leading the Pilots in 2022 with 417 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
His ability to set the tone on early downs for the Pilot offense has been a crux for them last two seasons.
“When you ask him (Berner) to do something, you know it’s going to get done,” Mickey said. “If it’s fourth and six and you tell him ‘I need you to go out there and find a hole, make something happen for us,’ he’s going to get it done.”
As for his teammates, namely those that block for him in the trenches, getting the chance to block for someone like Berner is something they don’t take for granted.
“My favorite part is when everyone goes hard, and everybody’s blocking and we all turn around and see Owen running down the field,” senior tight end, Schlachter said. “That’s one of the best feelings you can have playing on the field.”
“It’s definitely fun,” senior wide receiver McGuire said. “When he wants to run the ball he runs so hard. So I know in the back of my head that if I do miss a block, if I do miss an assignment, he’s still going to break a tackle, he’s still going to fall forward. It makes my job much easier.”
For Berner, coming into the season he knew what his role was going to be, even with a new head coach in a new system, he knew that carrying the ball and establishing the running game was going to be his main priority.
Hauenstein, however, didn’t have near as much luck as after playing multiple positions on offense last season, both carrying and catching the ball from Jakob Trevino, he was moved to quarterback this season, a position that he hadn’t played since middle school.
Switching to any position can be a daunting task, but it gets even more daunting when it comes to switching to be the signal caller and filling the shoes of someone like Trevino.
“It’s a big step up from where I was last year and what I was playing last year,” Hauenstein said. “And me personally, I think I’m doing the best that I possibly can at the moment.”
His coach, who asked him to make the switch over to quarterback, agrees.
“I remember being on the sidelines in week one against Delta and he looked at me and said ‘coach, it’s really fast out there.” And over the course of the last few weeks, I’ve really seen him start to take steps in seeing things and making reads from the quarterback position, not only as a runner, but as a passer too.”
Haunstein’s ability to run the ball this season, as he is the team’s second leading rusher behind Berner (353 yards, second in GMC), comes from his innate athleticism that allowed him to play on varsity as a freshman, and now it is helping him contribute to the Pilot offense in a much more significant way.
“Last year he was a tight end mainly, played a little bit of running back too so he has experience carrying the ball, which is huge for what we are asking him to do for our offense,” Mickey said.
He has also thrown for 368 yards and a touchdown.
McGuire and Schlachter are both pass catchers on offense, with McGuire (8 catches, 66 yards) playing a wideout and Schlacter (2 catches, 30 yards) a tight end who returned to the team after playing golf the last two years, and they have caught their fair share of passes this season. But just as important is their ability to block which is something that the whole team takes pride in and those two largely have set the example.
“It’s crucial for us moving forward,” Mickey said of the pair’s blocking. “And it’s tough because we aren’t asking them to block defensive backs, we’re asking them to block d-linemen and linebackers … having guys like Weston and Abe Delano and Tyson and having them be willing to go full send and block their tails off is huge and it sets the tone for the younger guys.”
Doing things that set the tone for the younger players is what makes the great programs successful. Getting that from last year’s senior class is certainly a factor in the good start for the Pilots this season, and this senior class along with help from the class directly below them, are trying to do the same thing.
“We have a lot of juniors this year and they help out with leading a lot,” Berner said. “And I feel like we had a lot of good leaders giving up that gave us a solid base too.”
“I feel like there is another gear that we can all hit and we are trying to get them past that to where they are always in that top gear, all the time,” Berner continued.
That feeling of there being more left in the tank for the Ayersville team is something that is shared is well. They know that though the start is good, there is still a long road ahead.
And for the seniors, a final legacy still left to be written.
“For this senior class, at this point it is still to be determined, their story is not written yet,” Mickey said. “I don’t know what this group’s legacy is. I know what it can be and that depends on what direction they choose to go, where they choose to take us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.