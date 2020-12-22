HAVILAND — After nearly two full decades in the coaching ranks at Wayne Trace and the last five-plus seasons as head coach for the Raider football program, Mike Speice stepped down as head coach over the weekend.
Speice, a 1988 Wayne Trace High School graduate, was 24-31 in his tenure on the Raider sidelines, including four games in the 2015 season as an interim when then-head coach Bill Speller stepped aside for health reasons.
For Speice, the decision came down to taking an opportunity to step back from the grind.
“I didn’t make the decision until recently,” said Speice, who coached all three of his sons in his time as either assistant or head man for the Raiders. “There’s an opportunity for some professional advancement in my current job and that played a factor but I just got tired of going 365 days. I had 17 years in as an assistant and head coach combined, all at Wayne Trace, and I enjoyed every minute of it. Probably some of my fondest memories are talking to (Hicksville head coach Lucas) Smith and (Antwerp coach Jason) Hale and those guys on the field before the game about life and all that and then going out and having a good game on a Friday night.
“Those are the kinds of things I’ll miss, the camaraderie, the connections. The seven days a week for football is what I won’t miss.”
Speice was defensive coordinator for the Raiders for 12 years before taking on the head coaching job full-time and was a part of the highest highs the program has reached.
The Raiders earned the program’s first-ever state playoff berth in 2005 with a 10-0 season and won their opening game before falling to eventual state champion Patrick Henry at Defiance’s Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Wayne Trace won Green Meadows Conference titles in 2005 and 2012 before reaching the ultimate heights of the Division VI state championship game in 2013. With eldest son Austin as an assistant on the coaching staff, youngest son Trevor as a ballboy and middle son Colby as a record-setting quarterback (4,949 passing yards, 64 TDs), the Raiders scored 726 points and went 13-2 before falling to powerhouse Kirtland in the state finals at Fawcett Stadium in Canton.
“Trevor was just born that first year I started coaching, Austin may have been in second grade and Colby was in kindergarten,” recalled Speice, who has also spent his coaching tenure with the Raiders alongside his brother Kenny. “To have them grow up with me and then ultimately make it to high school and all three of them play for me, that’s special.
“We talk about family first here, it’s our motto: faith, family, football,” said Speice. “Probably early in my career it was probably backward, but as we get older things get more important. Our relationship with the Lord is first and then family and then all the other things.
“I’ll miss the interactions with the kids the most. I’ll miss talking with the coaches, guys like (Fairview coach) Doug Rakes, I was texting him each week to keep it rolling this year, coach Smith, (Paulding coach/AD) Tyler Arend texted me already this weekend.”
Speice’s ties to the community run deep as a Payne native, a Wayne Trace graduate and a coach that returned home after college at Dayton, where he was a member of the 1989 Division III national championship team with former Montpelier standout and current Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
“Growing up in Payne, I was a Raider from the get-go, I married a Crestview Knight that’s converted to a Raider and two of the kids have graduated from Wayne Trace with Trevor graduating in May,” explained Speice. “I moved back here after college and this is where I wanted to raise a family. I don’t have plans on going anywhere.”
The Raiders went 5-5 this past season with a thrilling 38-30 playoff loss to Gibsonburg in the first round.
Though Speice is stepping back from coaching, the Raider lifer looks back on his time with a smile.
“We didn’t win every game, we didn’t lose every game but we learned a lot of life lessons,” said Speice. “I still get texts and calls from former players asking to use me as a job reference or telling me you’re getting a wedding invitation in the mail. We want to win every ballgame, every coach does. It used to eat me from the inside out when we’d lose. We either had the Jimmy’s and Joe’s or we didn’t but we always played hard all game long.”
Added Speice: “I want to thank all my assistant coaches, from junior high to little league to the high school level, they became some of my better friends. I want to thank my wife for being with me on this journey, too. I’m still going to be living in the community and supporting the team. I know Wayne Trace will hire a good person that cares about kids and is a good guy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.