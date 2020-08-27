After one of the most trying offseasons in recent memory and the uncertainty of whether the season would even happen, one institution will continue on Friday night at Fred J. Brown Stadium with Defiance taking the field.
Instead of the traditional season opener with Napoleon, however, the Bulldogs will begin a six-game Western Buckeye League slate ahead of the statewide OHSAA playoffs on Oct. 9.
That league schedule will instead make the Bulldogs’ season opener against Ottawa-Glandorf, kicking off Kevin Kline’s fifth season in charge for Defiance.
Coming off a 2-8 campaign last year that was disappointing for all involved, the 2020 season allows an opportunity for Defiance to reset.
“We’re so excited just to get out there and play,” said Kline, 10-30 in his tenure as Bulldog mentor. “There were so many question marks about just playing a season so the kids are feeling optimistic about things.”
Both squads got an opportunity to take on an opponent in a scrimmage last Friday with Defiance hosting Tinora and O-G battling St. Henry. Though Tinora got the better of the Bulldogs in that setting, just having the film and on-field experience was crucial.
“That scrimmage was huge, honestly,” said Kline. “I’m really glad we got that. It showed a lot of things that, in practice maybe you’re not sure where you’re at. The kids are able to see the mistakes in a game format. Hopefully that helps us this week.”
The Bulldogs will break in a new starter at quarterback in 6-4 senior Drew Davis following the graduation of Aaron Cruz as signal-caller. With some speed on the perimeter in juniors Drew Kellermyer and Kam’Ron Rivera, along with ballcarriers Zac Loose and Payton Switzer, the Bulldogs are looking to find some improvement from a unit that averaged just 12.2 points per contest.
“For us, there’s a lot of little things to take care of internally before we turn a focus on O-G,” explained Kline. “We didn’t execute very well (against Tinora) in terms of lining up and keeping our assignments. We had the effort there but the biggest thing when you play O-G, they don’t hurt themselves so you can’t give them extra opportunities.”
On the other side of things, the Titans return their starters at quarterback and receiver and a pair of offensive linemen to help the cause following a 9-4 playoff season last year that saw O-G come within a touchdown of knocking off eventual D-IV state champion Clyde.
O-G mentor Ken Schriner is the dean of WBL coaches entering his 26th year and with QB Jacob Balbaugh (2,008 yards, 17 TDs, six rush TDs in 2019) and dangerous receivers Brennan Blevins (33 catches, 711 yards, seven TDs) and Will Kaufman (36 catches, 362 yards, two TDs) suiting up again, the Titans are looking to reload while working to shore up the line units that saw some key cogs graduate.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” said Schriner, whose squad lost all four games by seven points or less last season. “Our skill guys are definitely the leaders of our team and we’re going to have to catch up with the guys up front.
“It’s going to be a challenge to see if we’re ready to go.”
In a normal campaign, two to three scrimmages worth of film are available for opposing coaches to scout and gauge gameplans in a season opener. With just one 2020 event to go off of, both sides will have a learn-as-you-go philosophy coming in.
“We’ve really utilized that one film a lot,” said Kline of the Bulldogs’ self-evaluation. “Ken’s been at it a long time, has good coaches around him and his kids are always fundamentally sound. We don’t have a lot of film on them, sure, but you have an idea of what they want to do. They execute at such a high level though and they adapt to their personnel.
“O-G does have a bit of an advantage in terms of experience with six kids coming back on each side of the ball. The Balbaugh kid is really good, you can tell with their senior group, they still carry some of that swagger with them. They handle themselves with poise.”
The quartet of Jose Fernandez, Mason Beauprez, Alex Hoeffel and Dawson Hornish all return in the trenches for Defiance, while players like senior Jaiden Haynes and juniors Gavin Hale and Nick Mitchell will see more time at the varsity level at receiver and in the slot.
The first week of the season traditionally is a non-league slot before the nine-game league grind begins in the WBL. This time around, it’s a matter of holding on tight for both sides.
“It’s a huge challenge for us to get in the league right away,” said Schriner. “Our whole offseason was geared to Eastwood and we get the news that it’s not the case. It’s a challenge for both teams to get ready to go. It’s WBL season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.