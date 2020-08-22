Defiance, Tinora, Paulding and Bryan were four area schools taking the field at Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance and Keysor Field in Paulding, respectively, on Friday. Following the order from the Ohio Department of Health earlier this week that permitted fall contact sports, local squads got some scrimmage action in on Friday evening ahead of next Friday’s kickoff of the 2020 regular season. Defiance will host Ottawa-Glandorf, Paulding will play at Delphos Jefferson, Bryan will play at Archbold and Tinora will be off during Week 1 on Friday, Aug. 28.

