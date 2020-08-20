Football Scrimmage Schedule

(Attendance limited to

parents of players only)

Covington at Defiance, Friday, 7 p.m.

Montpelier at Fairview, Friday, 7 p.m.

Hicksville at Fort Recovery, Friday, 7 p.m.

Edon at Antwerp, Friday, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Edgerton, Friday, 6 p.m.

Wayne Trace at Fostoria, Friday, 7 p.m.

Bryan at Paulding, Friday, 7 p.m.

Delta at Napoleon, Saturday, 10 a.m.

Eastwood at Archbold, Friday, 6 p.m.

Liberty Center at Leipsic, Friday, 6 p.m.

Wauseon at Rossford, Friday, 7 p.m.

St. Henry at Ottawa-Glandorf, Friday, 10 a.m.

Columbus Grove at Arlington, Friday, 7 p.m.

Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa, Friday, 7 p.m.

