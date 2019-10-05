HICKSVILLE — Edgerton bounced back from a week five loss with a 52-36 victory over GMC rival Hicksville.
Hunter Prince rushed 41 times for 203 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1 GMC).
Mason Commisso ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for the Aces (3-3, 2-1 GMC) while Braden Langham rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Ayersville 33, Antwerp 18
ANTWERP — Ayersville picked up its first with victory of the season as the Pilots defeated Antwerp, 33-18.
Chase Eitniear rushed for 200 yards and three scores to lead the Pilots (1-5, 1-2 GMC).
Blake Schuette threw for 213 yards and two scores while running for 54 yards for the Archers (0-6, 0-3 GMC).
Patrick Henry 27,
Evergreen 14
METAMORA — Evergreen held an early 7-6 lead after one quarter but was unable to hold back Patrick Henry’s offense as the Patriots won, 27-14.
TJ Rhamy threw for 128 yards and ran for 104 while throwing for one and running for another touchdown for Patrick Henry (5-1, 2-1 NWOAL).
Jack Etue threw two touchdown passes and 73 yards to lead the Vikings (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL).
Wauseon 41, Swanton 14
WAUSEON — Tyson British ran for 131 yards and a touchdowns as Wauseon rolled to a 41-14 victory over Swanton.
Cody Figy threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians (5-1, 2-1 NWOAL).
Trent Weigel went 10-for-17 for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL).
Paulding 21, Bluffton 9
BLUFF TON — Paulding held Bluffton to just 215 total years as the Panthers prevailed, 21-9.
Jacob Deisler ran for 101 yards on 22 carries while Jacob King scored three times for the Panthers 2-4, 1-2 NWC).
Nate Schaadt led the Pirates (3-3, 1-2 NWC) with 74 yards on the ground.
Napoleon 49, Maumee 0
NAPOLEON — Napoleon led 35-0 at the half and pulled away for the 49-0 victory.
The Wildcats (2-4, 2-1 NLL) rolled up 395 yards of offense including 341 yards on the ground. Justin Aldrich led Napoleon with 71 yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdown while Jarrett Gerdeman added 65 and a score.
Marvin led Maumee (1-5, 1-2 NLL) with 116 yards through the air.
Liberty-Benton 17,
Pandora-Gilboa 7
PANDORA — Michael Erdeljac threw for 175 yards and a score as Liberty-Benton held off Pandora-Gilboa, 17-7.
Marshall Rose ran for 98 yards and a score to lead the Eagles (5-1, 4-0 BVC).
Silas Schmenk threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns for the Rockets (2-4, 1-4 BVC).
Edon 49, Ottawa Hills 14
EDON — Scott Staten became the winningest coach in Edon football history earning his 50th with a 49-14 victory over Ottawa Hills.
Drew Gallehue threw for 179 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Bombers (3-3, 2-1 TAAC) wile Dylan Mason rushed 11 times for 99 yards and a score.
Gnepper paced the Green Bears (4-2, 2-1 TAAC) with 88 yards and a touchdown.
Northwood 50, Hilltop 14
NORTHWARD — Northwood posted 352 yards of offense in a 50-14 win over Hilltop.
Jay Moten threw two touchdown passes while Anthony Williams scored three times in the running attack for Northwood (6-0, 4-0 TAAC).
Alex Richmond ran for 53 yards and two scores for the Cadets (1-5, 0-2 TAAC).
Columbus Grove 24, Crestview 20
COLUMBUS GROVE — Colin Metzler ran for 157 yards and a score to power Columbus Grove past Crestview, 24-20.
Blake Reynolds added 141 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-3 1-3 BVC).
Brody Brecht had 137 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns for the Knights (3-3, 1-2 BVC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.