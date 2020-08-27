Instead of spending time preparing for rivalry games, both Paulding and Napoleon have now spent the week preparing for league games in a new Week 1 area football schedule for the area. The two local 8-man teams will also see action for the first time Friday when Holgate heads to Stryker.
PAULDING AT DEL. JEFFERSON
Paulding, instead of working for Wayne Trace, will now open at Delphos Jefferson.
The Northwest Conference has the most unique schedule of all, playing three “division” games before the eight teams in the conference will play a tournament to decide its champion.
“The day we had to tell them we wouldn’t play Wayne Trace in that opening game, it was a disappointment but at this point, we’re excited to just get out there and compete,” said Paulding coach Tyler Arend. “We’re focused on improving each and every year.”
The Panthers are coming off a 4-6 season and return 14 seniors from the best team record-wise since 2008. The Panthers earned one of their four victories last season against Jefferson with a 44-38 victory, featuring 401 yards of offense, all on the ground.
Paulding will again focus on a power running game that went for over 200 yards a game last season. The team will also count on an experienced quarterback in Payton Beckman and running back Fernando Garcia (646 yards, six TDs).
On defense, the Panthers need to regroup in the middle following the graduation of four starters on the defensive line and linebacking corps. Caleb Manz and Deyton Price return in the secondary, with Price earning second team all-NWC accolades last season.
“We can say we’ve gotten a little better each year and this year’s no different,” said Arend. “We’re trying to just get a little bit better each day. We did have success against Jefferson last year but that’s the beauty of football, each season is a chance to wipe the slate clean.”
Delphos Jefferson comes in off a 1-9 season in 2019.
SOUTHVIEW AT NAPOLEON
Napoleon was also looking at a rival, but instead will open the season at home against Southview. The Wildcats are looking to improve off a 5-5 season.
Southview is a different look to an opener than the annual contest the ‘Cats usually get against Defiance. Napoleon has defeated the Cougars in each of the last two seasons, including a 34-17 victory last season.
If needed to grind out a win, Napoleon returns one of the best running backs in the Northern Lakes League in Jarrett Gerdeman. The senior fullback was key in the Wildcats’ triumph vs. Southview last season, rushing for 167 yards and two scores.
Zack Rosebrook steps up at quarterback, and will have an experienced line in front of him. Strock believes both lines will be a strength this season for the Wildcats.
On defense, Napoleon is prepared for an offense thrown at them. The secondary is in good shape with Joshua Mack, Rosebrook and Tanner Rubinstein all back.
Mack could also be a weapon with his punting ability.
Southview has struggled since making a coaching change in January of 2019. Last season, the Cougars struggled through a 1-9 season, getting the lone win against Toledo Scott.
8-man
HOLGATE AT STRYKER
In 8-man action, Holgate and Stryker will play for the first of three times against each other Friday at Stryker. The game was added late to the schedule when both Holgate and Stryker had Michigan teams cancel due to Michigan moving football to the spring.
This game will not count towards the Northern 8 standings.
Holgate adapted well to the 8-man game, going 8-0. Coach Colton Wagner hopes to return to his spread running attack. He’ll have to do it without his two top runners in Ethan Altman and Jeradt Nagel.
Gavyn Kupfersmith, who threw for just under 1,000 yards last season, might have to do more on offense.
Stryker is seeking its first win under coach Kent Holsopple. The Panthers do return a quarterback in Payton Woolace.
Woolace also led the team in tackles last season and will again be a top two-way player.
