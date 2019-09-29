Archbold 35, Bryan 32

BRYAN — Caleb Hogrefe rushed for 150 yards and score all five of Archbold touchdowns to help Archbold hold off Bryan 35-32 on Saturday in a game delayed by lightning.

D.J. Newman passed for 186 yards and rushed for 70 yards for Archbold (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL, No. 5 D-VI), while Antonio Cruz collected 96 yards.

For Bryan (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL), Nate Miller passed for 188 yards and rushed for 86 yards. He also tallied a defensive touchdown on a 52-yard fumble return. 

Archbold  7   7 14 7 – 35

Bryan       3 14  7  8 – 32

B - FG Fireovid 19.

A - Hogrefe 2-run (Witte kick).

B - James 1-run (Fireovid kick).

A - Hogrefe 16-run (Witte kick).

B - Arthur 15-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

A - Hogrefe 8-run (Witte kick).

A - Hogrefe 1-run (Witte kick).

B - Miller 52-fumble recovery (Fireovid kick).

A - Hogrefe 29-run (Witte kick).

Patrick Henry 46, Swanton 28

HAMLER — State ranked Patrick Henry struck early, tallying 21 points in the first quarter and coasted to a 46-28 win over Swanton.

TJ Rhamy threw for 134 yards and a touchdown on 8-13 passing while adding 136 yards and two more scores on 12 carries for Patrick Henry (4-1, 1-1 NWOAL, No. 8 D-VII). Will Morrow had 82 yards and a score on 11 touches .

Trent Weigel recorded 130 yards and three touchdowns on 16-34 passing for Swanton (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL). Josh Vance had 64 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions for the Bulldogs.

Swanton  0  7  0  21  -  28

Patrick Henry  21  12  13  0  -  48

PH - DeLong 40-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).

PH - Holloway 40-punt return (Rhamy kick).

PH - Morrow 1-run (Rhamy kick).

PH - Rhamy 10-run (kick failed).

PH - Rhamy 53-run (kick failed).

S - Crouse 9-pass from Weigel (Mitchey kick).

PH - Kistner 2-run (kick failed).

PH - Johnson 3-run (Rhamy failed).

S - Vance 5-pass from Weigel (Mitchey kick).

S - Gowing 15-run (Mitchey kick).

S - Vance 15-pass from Weigel (Mitchey kick).

Evergreen 30, Delta 24

DELTA — Jack Etue of Evergreen racked up 286 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings improved to 4-1 with a 30-24 win over Delta.

Etue carried the Vikings (2-0 NWOAL) with 111 yards passing while leading the team with 175 yards and three scores on 15 carries.

Nick Mazurowski was 4-7 passing for 55 yards and a touchdown for Delta (0-5, 0-2 NWOAL). Josh Tresnan-Reighard ran for 102 yards and two scores on 20 touches.

Evergreen  7  15  0  8  -  30

Delta  6  6  12  0  -  24

E - Etue 44-run (Peete kick).

D - Tresnan-Reighard 43-run (kick failed).

D - Tresnan-Reighard 13-run (kick failed).

E - Etue 41-run (Riggs pass from Etue).

E - Etue 8-run (Beemer kick).

D - Davis 64-pass from Mazurowski (kick failed).

D - Davis 81-run (kick failed).

E - Krispin 50-run (Vance pass from Etue).

Springfield 20, Napoleon 13

NAPOLEON — Darnell Thomas scored from three yards out with 57 seconds left in the game to provide Springfield with its first win, a 20-13 win over Napoleon.

Thomas finished with 182 passing yards and 89 rushing for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-1 NLL) while Josiah Pressley added 91 yards on the ground.

Autavian Fields racked up 100 yards rushing in the loss for Napoleon, which slipped to 2-3 (1-1 NLL).

Springfield 0 0 7 13 - 20

Napoleon   0 0 7   6 – 13

N - Gerdeman 5-run (Cruz kick).

S - Thomas 1-run (Kelly Kick).

S - Ford 35-pass from Thomas (kick failed).

N - Fraker 19-pass from Warncke (kick failed).

S - Thomas 1-run (Kelly kick).

Columbus Grove 47, Paulding 9

PAULDING — Columbus Grove bounced back from a loss to Allen East with a big 47-9 victory over Northwest Conference foe Paulding late Friday night.

Alex Schneider set a school record with 196 receiving yards on six catches for Columbus Grove (2-3, 1-1 NWC), tying a school mark with three TDS. Colin Metzger carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards and a score.

Payton Beckman completed 7-15 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown for Paulding (1-4, 0-2 NWC). 

Columbus Grove  21  17  7  2  -  47

Paulding  0  7  0  2  -  9

CG - Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).

CG - Reynolds 8-run (Verhoff kick).

CG - Schneider 54-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

P - Manz 8-pass from Beckman (Edwards kick).

CG - Schneider 61-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

CG - Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).

CG - Verhoff 38-field goal.

CG - Schneider 1-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

P - Safety.

CG - Safety.

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Van Wert 28, OT

VAN WERT — Ottawa-Glandorf remained atop the Western Buckeye League standings as the Titans grinded out a 35-28 overtime victory over Van Wert.

Jacob Balbaugh carried Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1, 4-0 WBL) with 207 yards and two touchdowns on 15-25 passing. Brennan Blevins hauled in seven passes for 137 passes and a touchdown. Clayton Recker carried the ball 23 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Owen Treece was an offensive force for Van Wert (2-3, 1-3 WBL) with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 18-29 passing and 147 yards on 19 carries. 

Ottawa-Glandorf  7  7  7  7  7  -  35

Van Wert  7  0  7  14  0  -  28

OG - Recker 29-run (Alt kick).

VW - Hilleary 10-pass from Treece (McAlpine kick).

OG - Beach 22-run (Alt kick).

VW - Hilleary 10-run (McAlpine kick).

OG - Blevins 68-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).

VW - Hilleary 1-run (McAlpine kick).

OG - Heebsh 37-run (Alt kick).

VW - Johnson 17-pass from Treece (McAlpine kick).

OG - Beach 6-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).

Edon 41, Montpelier 0

EDON — Drew Gallehue passed for 143 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Edon over Montpelier, 41-0.

Austin Kiess caught TD passes of six and 22 yards, Dylan Mason had a 33-yard TD reception and a one-yard TD run and Ethan Steinke had an 8-yard TD reception for the Bombers (2-3, 1-1 TAAC).

Clayton Turner was held to 82 passing yards for the Locos, which fell to 1-4 (0-2 TAAC). 

Montpelier    0   0 0 0 –   0

Edon           19 15 7 0 – 41

E - Mason 1-run (Kiess kick).

E - Kiess 6-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).

E - Reed 46-fumble recovery (run failed).

E - Kiess 22-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue run).

E - Mason 33-pass from Gallehue (Kiess kick).

E - Steinke 8-pass from Gallehue (Kiess kick).

McComb 30, Pandora-Gilboa 14

McCOMB — State ranked defending state champion McComb scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to snare a 30-14 win over Blanchard Valley Conference foe Pandora-Gilboa on Friday, enacting revenge on their sole loss of the season last year.

Junior quarterback Aaron Davis threw for 56 yards on 5-11 passing, but ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for McComb (5-0, 3-0 BVC, No. 2 D-VII). 

Silas Schmenk threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Pandora-Gilboa (2-3, 1-2 BVC). Bryce Basinger hauled in five passes for 152 yards and a score.

Pandora-Gilboa  0  7  7  0  -  14

McComb  6  3  7  14  -  30

M - Dillon 3-run (kick failed).

PG - Miller 30-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

M - Kepling 28-field goal.

M - Davis 73-run (Kepling kick).

PG - Basinger 60-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

M - Dillon 2-run (Kepling kick).

M - Davis 45-run (Kepling kick).

Leipsic 54, Arcadia 14

LEIPSIC — State ranked Leipsic stayed unbeaten on the season following an easy 54-14 trouncing of Blanchard Valley Conference foe Arcadia on Friday night

Drew Liffick passed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 5-8 passing while Dillan Niese added 52 yards on 3-5 passing for Leipsic (5-0, 3-0 BVC, No. 3 D-VII).

Cristan Martinez completed 8-17 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown for Arcadia (2-3, 1-1 BVC). 

Arcadia  0  7  7  0  -  14

Leipsic  14  13  21  6  -  54

L - Williamson 10-run (Pena kick).

L - Pena 6-run (Pena kick).

L - Williamson 3-run (Pena kick).

A - Cassell 7-pass from Martinez (Stoner kick).

L - Pena 7-pass from Liffick (kick failed).

L - Pena 25-run (Pena kick).

A - Rader 40-run (Stoner kick).

L - Williamson 22-pass from Liffick (Pena kick).

L - Walther 2-run (Pena kick).

L - Ellerbrock 2-run (pass failed).

