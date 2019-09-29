Archbold 35, Bryan 32
BRYAN — Caleb Hogrefe rushed for 150 yards and score all five of Archbold touchdowns to help Archbold hold off Bryan 35-32 on Saturday in a game delayed by lightning.
D.J. Newman passed for 186 yards and rushed for 70 yards for Archbold (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL, No. 5 D-VI), while Antonio Cruz collected 96 yards.
For Bryan (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL), Nate Miller passed for 188 yards and rushed for 86 yards. He also tallied a defensive touchdown on a 52-yard fumble return.
Archbold 7 7 14 7 – 35
Bryan 3 14 7 8 – 32
B - FG Fireovid 19.
A - Hogrefe 2-run (Witte kick).
B - James 1-run (Fireovid kick).
A - Hogrefe 16-run (Witte kick).
B - Arthur 15-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
A - Hogrefe 8-run (Witte kick).
A - Hogrefe 1-run (Witte kick).
B - Miller 52-fumble recovery (Fireovid kick).
A - Hogrefe 29-run (Witte kick).
Patrick Henry 46, Swanton 28
HAMLER — State ranked Patrick Henry struck early, tallying 21 points in the first quarter and coasted to a 46-28 win over Swanton.
TJ Rhamy threw for 134 yards and a touchdown on 8-13 passing while adding 136 yards and two more scores on 12 carries for Patrick Henry (4-1, 1-1 NWOAL, No. 8 D-VII). Will Morrow had 82 yards and a score on 11 touches .
Trent Weigel recorded 130 yards and three touchdowns on 16-34 passing for Swanton (1-4, 0-2 NWOAL). Josh Vance had 64 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions for the Bulldogs.
Swanton 0 7 0 21 - 28
Patrick Henry 21 12 13 0 - 48
PH - DeLong 40-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).
PH - Holloway 40-punt return (Rhamy kick).
PH - Morrow 1-run (Rhamy kick).
PH - Rhamy 10-run (kick failed).
PH - Rhamy 53-run (kick failed).
S - Crouse 9-pass from Weigel (Mitchey kick).
PH - Kistner 2-run (kick failed).
PH - Johnson 3-run (Rhamy failed).
S - Vance 5-pass from Weigel (Mitchey kick).
S - Gowing 15-run (Mitchey kick).
S - Vance 15-pass from Weigel (Mitchey kick).
Evergreen 30, Delta 24
DELTA — Jack Etue of Evergreen racked up 286 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings improved to 4-1 with a 30-24 win over Delta.
Etue carried the Vikings (2-0 NWOAL) with 111 yards passing while leading the team with 175 yards and three scores on 15 carries.
Nick Mazurowski was 4-7 passing for 55 yards and a touchdown for Delta (0-5, 0-2 NWOAL). Josh Tresnan-Reighard ran for 102 yards and two scores on 20 touches.
Evergreen 7 15 0 8 - 30
Delta 6 6 12 0 - 24
E - Etue 44-run (Peete kick).
D - Tresnan-Reighard 43-run (kick failed).
D - Tresnan-Reighard 13-run (kick failed).
E - Etue 41-run (Riggs pass from Etue).
E - Etue 8-run (Beemer kick).
D - Davis 64-pass from Mazurowski (kick failed).
D - Davis 81-run (kick failed).
E - Krispin 50-run (Vance pass from Etue).
Springfield 20, Napoleon 13
NAPOLEON — Darnell Thomas scored from three yards out with 57 seconds left in the game to provide Springfield with its first win, a 20-13 win over Napoleon.
Thomas finished with 182 passing yards and 89 rushing for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-1 NLL) while Josiah Pressley added 91 yards on the ground.
Autavian Fields racked up 100 yards rushing in the loss for Napoleon, which slipped to 2-3 (1-1 NLL).
Springfield 0 0 7 13 - 20
Napoleon 0 0 7 6 – 13
N - Gerdeman 5-run (Cruz kick).
S - Thomas 1-run (Kelly Kick).
S - Ford 35-pass from Thomas (kick failed).
N - Fraker 19-pass from Warncke (kick failed).
S - Thomas 1-run (Kelly kick).
Columbus Grove 47, Paulding 9
PAULDING — Columbus Grove bounced back from a loss to Allen East with a big 47-9 victory over Northwest Conference foe Paulding late Friday night.
Alex Schneider set a school record with 196 receiving yards on six catches for Columbus Grove (2-3, 1-1 NWC), tying a school mark with three TDS. Colin Metzger carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards and a score.
Payton Beckman completed 7-15 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown for Paulding (1-4, 0-2 NWC).
Columbus Grove 21 17 7 2 - 47
Paulding 0 7 0 2 - 9
CG - Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Reynolds 8-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Schneider 54-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
P - Manz 8-pass from Beckman (Edwards kick).
CG - Schneider 61-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG - Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Verhoff 38-field goal.
CG - Schneider 1-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
P - Safety.
CG - Safety.
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Van Wert 28, OT
VAN WERT — Ottawa-Glandorf remained atop the Western Buckeye League standings as the Titans grinded out a 35-28 overtime victory over Van Wert.
Jacob Balbaugh carried Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1, 4-0 WBL) with 207 yards and two touchdowns on 15-25 passing. Brennan Blevins hauled in seven passes for 137 passes and a touchdown. Clayton Recker carried the ball 23 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Owen Treece was an offensive force for Van Wert (2-3, 1-3 WBL) with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 18-29 passing and 147 yards on 19 carries.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 7 7 7 7 - 35
Van Wert 7 0 7 14 0 - 28
OG - Recker 29-run (Alt kick).
VW - Hilleary 10-pass from Treece (McAlpine kick).
OG - Beach 22-run (Alt kick).
VW - Hilleary 10-run (McAlpine kick).
OG - Blevins 68-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).
VW - Hilleary 1-run (McAlpine kick).
OG - Heebsh 37-run (Alt kick).
VW - Johnson 17-pass from Treece (McAlpine kick).
OG - Beach 6-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).
Edon 41, Montpelier 0
EDON — Drew Gallehue passed for 143 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Edon over Montpelier, 41-0.
Austin Kiess caught TD passes of six and 22 yards, Dylan Mason had a 33-yard TD reception and a one-yard TD run and Ethan Steinke had an 8-yard TD reception for the Bombers (2-3, 1-1 TAAC).
Clayton Turner was held to 82 passing yards for the Locos, which fell to 1-4 (0-2 TAAC).
Montpelier 0 0 0 0 – 0
Edon 19 15 7 0 – 41
E - Mason 1-run (Kiess kick).
E - Kiess 6-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).
E - Reed 46-fumble recovery (run failed).
E - Kiess 22-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue run).
E - Mason 33-pass from Gallehue (Kiess kick).
E - Steinke 8-pass from Gallehue (Kiess kick).
McComb 30, Pandora-Gilboa 14
McCOMB — State ranked defending state champion McComb scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to snare a 30-14 win over Blanchard Valley Conference foe Pandora-Gilboa on Friday, enacting revenge on their sole loss of the season last year.
Junior quarterback Aaron Davis threw for 56 yards on 5-11 passing, but ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries for McComb (5-0, 3-0 BVC, No. 2 D-VII).
Silas Schmenk threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Pandora-Gilboa (2-3, 1-2 BVC). Bryce Basinger hauled in five passes for 152 yards and a score.
Pandora-Gilboa 0 7 7 0 - 14
McComb 6 3 7 14 - 30
M - Dillon 3-run (kick failed).
PG - Miller 30-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
M - Kepling 28-field goal.
M - Davis 73-run (Kepling kick).
PG - Basinger 60-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
M - Dillon 2-run (Kepling kick).
M - Davis 45-run (Kepling kick).
Leipsic 54, Arcadia 14
LEIPSIC — State ranked Leipsic stayed unbeaten on the season following an easy 54-14 trouncing of Blanchard Valley Conference foe Arcadia on Friday night
Drew Liffick passed for 57 yards and two touchdowns on 5-8 passing while Dillan Niese added 52 yards on 3-5 passing for Leipsic (5-0, 3-0 BVC, No. 3 D-VII).
Cristan Martinez completed 8-17 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown for Arcadia (2-3, 1-1 BVC).
Arcadia 0 7 7 0 - 14
Leipsic 14 13 21 6 - 54
L - Williamson 10-run (Pena kick).
L - Pena 6-run (Pena kick).
L - Williamson 3-run (Pena kick).
A - Cassell 7-pass from Martinez (Stoner kick).
L - Pena 7-pass from Liffick (kick failed).
L - Pena 25-run (Pena kick).
A - Rader 40-run (Stoner kick).
L - Williamson 22-pass from Liffick (Pena kick).
L - Walther 2-run (Pena kick).
L - Ellerbrock 2-run (pass failed).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.