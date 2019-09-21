HICKSVILLE — Jacob Miller threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hicksville to a 38-0 shutout of Ayersville to open the GMC portion of the schedule.
Mason Commisso carried 11 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns and also caught another for the Aces (1-2, 1-0 GMC) while Braden Langham had four catches for 21 yards and a score.
“I hate to say it, but we’re kind of used to being 1-2 after three weeks and then we find a way to kind of get it together a little bit and kind of regroup,” admitted Hicksville coach Lucas Smith. “The kids have been terrific this year and have practiced really well ever since the preseason. These kids are coachable and they work hard.
“Our numbers are down. We don’t have a lot of that, but you know they’re out there battling and that’s all I can ask for, and tonight we just executed a little bit better on offense and defense.”
Smith is happy for his squad picking up their first win of the season and then turn around quickly for week five.
“I want to get them to enjoy this tonight and tomorrow,” he said. “And then come next week we’ve got to move on because we’ve got to get a lot better if we want to compete with the best teams in our league.”
Chase Eitniear had 46 yards on the ground for the Pilots (0-4, 0-1 GMC) while Dakota Oswalt chupped in with 41.
Fairview 54, Antwerp 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview amassed 432 yards of offense while holding Antwerp to just 32 in a 54-0 victory.
Cade Polter went 14-15 for 278 yards and five scores for the Apaches (3-1, 1-0 GMC) while Riley Lucas had three receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Landyn Reyes caught three balls for 38 yards for the Archers (0-4, 0-1 GMC).
Tinora 21, Wayne Trace 13
Tinora improved to 2-2 (1-0 GMC) with a hard-fought 21-13 victory over Wayne Trace.
The Raiders fall to 1-3 (0-1 GMC) on the season with the loss.
No statistics were available from either team as of press time.
Liberty Center 55, Delta 20
LIBERTY CENTER — Camden Krugh went a perfect 8-for-8 for 194 yards and three touchdowns as Liberty Center rolled over Delta, 55-20.
Zach Bowers rushed eight times for 131 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 NWOAL) while Max Phillips just missed the century mark on the ground with 97 yards.
Chandler Saeger had 47 yards rushing for the Panthers (0-3, 0-1 NWOAL).
Evergreen 14, Swanton 10
SWANTON — Evergreen improved to 3-1 (1-0 NWOAL) with a 14-10 win over Swanton.
Jack Krispin powered the Vikings with 108 yards on the ground while Jack Etue threw for 130 and ran for 82 while throwing two touchdowns.
Trent Weigel passed for 117 yards for the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1 NWOAL).
Napoleon 34,
Southview 17
SYLVANIA — Jarrett Gerdeman had 167 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns as Napoleon defeated Sylvania Southview, 34-17.
Autavian Fields had 16 runs for 75 yards and a score for the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 NLL).
Taylor passed for 211 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars (1-3, 0-1 NLL).
Oscoda, Mich. 50, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Oscoda, Mich. shutout Hilltop 50-0.
Owen Franklin ran eight times for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Owls (4-0) while also throwing four times for 137 yards and another score.
Connor Schlosser completed seven passes for 60 yards for the Cadets (1-3).
Cardinal Stritch 60, Montpelier 49
MONTPELIER — Montpelier and Cardinal Stritch combined for more than 700 yards of offense with the Cardinals prevailing, 60-49.
Dwayne Morehead scored four times and rolled up 246 yards on the ground for Stritch (3-1, 1-0 TAAC).
Clayton Turner rumbled for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Locomotives (1-3, 0-1 TAAC).
Ottawa-Glandorf 28,
Lima Bath 6
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 3-1 (3-0 WBL) with a 28-6 victory over Lima Bath.
Clayton Recker carried 17 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns while Jacob Balbaugh threw for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Dallin Mcdermott led the Wildcats (1-3, 0-3 WBL) with 133 yards through the air and a score.
Leipsic 28,
Pandora-Gilboa 22
PANDORA — Fabian Pena plunged in from three yards out for the game-winning touchdown with a 1:10 left on the clock as Leipsic grabbed a 28-22 win over Pandora-Gilboa.
Juan Pena had 18 carries for 148 yards for the Vikings (4-0, 1-0 BVC).
Bryce Basinger caught six passes for 143 yards and a touchdown for the Rockets (2-2, 0-1 BVC).
Allen East 14,
Columbus Grove 11
HARROD — Despite not recording an offensive touchdown, Allen East stayed unbeaten on the season with a 14-11 Northwest Conference win against Columbus Grove.
The Mustangs (4-0, 1-0 NWC) scored on a kick return in the second quarter before a pick-six sealed things in the fourth.
Blake Reynolds had 146 yards passing and 132 rushing in the loss for Grove (1-3, 0-1 NWC).
